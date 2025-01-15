Big Bank earnings top estimates, quantum computing stocks rally: Yahoo Finance

US stocks (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are surging after a cooler-than-expected core inflation print and following Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) reporting strong results, kicking off earnings season in earnest. Quantum computing-related stocks like IonQ (IONQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) are in focus after Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its “Quantum-Ready” initiative. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include AMC Entertainment (AMC), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and Oklo (OKLO).

Key guests include:

3:30 p.m. ET - Alonso Munoz, Hamilton Capital Partners, chief investment officer

3:45 p.m. ET - Si Katara, TappAlpha, CEO and Founder

4:00 p.m. ET - Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research, President

4:35 p.m. ET - Jake Loosararian, Gecko Robotics, CEO

4:45 p.m. ET - Chris Swonger, Distilled Spirits Council CEO