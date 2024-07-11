Biden on track for a no-recession term

President Biden's economic achievements is gaining attention as he approaches a significant milestone: completing a four-year term without the US economy falling into recession. According to a Bloomberg report, the probability of a recession occurring in the next twelve months has dropped to a mere 30%.

Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman analyzes the economic landscape and its potential implications for Biden's presidency and reelection campaign.

President Biden on the verge of an economic milestone, even as he faces calls to end his re election campaign.

It looks as if Biden is going to get to the end of his first term uh without a recession.

Um He, there has been no recession during the Biden years so far.

Uh If you look at the Bloomberg forecast odds of a recession during the next 12 months are just 30% according to economists they survey and that's uh looking 12 months ahead.

Uh The odds of a recession have been much higher uh earlier in Biden's term, they were went as high as 65%.

Um And there were some economists a year or two ago saying it seemed almost certain that there was going to be a recession, there has not been a recession and it looks like Biden is going to get to the finish line on this one.

The question is, will uh will it help Biden?

And I guess the preliminary question is, will he even be the candidate uh going for re-election in November?

That's a totally different story.

And I think there's more news to come on that in the next week or two.

But uh even if the candidate turns out to be Vice President Kamala Harris, she would of course, be running to some extent on Biden's record.

Uh And I think she'll be able to say, look, we had, we've had no recession on our watch and by the way, uh inflation is cooling off um at just the right time for the incumbent Democrats to be able to say, as people are making up their minds in uh September and October, look, the economy is going strong.

Job growth has been strong and now inflation is basically receding.

So uh there's a pretty good economic story here for the White House.

Uh But of course, there's a bigger story which is whether Biden is gonna be the nominee Bynes Big press conference tonight, Rick, how much is uh uh that now is uh how much is that riding now?

How big is this for Biden?

Well, I mean, it's, it's becoming kind of absurd inside the beltway.

Um It's like this is a do or die moment for Biden.

Um He's holding this press conference at the conclusion of this three day NATO summit and there's actually important NATO news.

I mean, you don't get to say that very often there's important NATO news, but there is uh uh Biden said this week that Ukraine is going to become, become a member.

NATO almost certainly, even though he didn't give a time frame for that, there's a new announcement, this is important that the United States may now position some hypersonic missiles and other types of advanced weaponry in Germany clearly aimed as a signal to Russia and other new development is now, it seems like Ukraine is going to be getting F-16 fighter jets by the end of this summer.

I mean, this is all big stuff, but I think there might be three questions about that at this press conference.

And then, and then it's gonna be all asking Biden, is he going to stay in the race?

Why is it?

Why doesn't he drop out testing him whether he can remember, you know, all these names of foreign leaders and stuff like this and of course, everybody who's going to be watching, which is going to be a bigger audience than you'd ever get for a press conference about NATO is just gonna be watching.

Does he fall on his face?

Does he have a senior moment?

Does he lose his train of thought?

So, um there are a lot of people inside the beltway who, who seem to think that it is inevitable that Biden is going to withdraw.

And what we're looking at now is just the manner in which he does it and how clean the transition is to a new candidate.

But we're not going to get that news.

Uh Tonight, we're just gonna get Biden trying to prove his fitness once again on live TV.

And we'll see how that goes.

Thanks a lot, Rick, everybody.