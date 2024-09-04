Biden set to block Nippon's US Steel takeover: Reports

President Joe Biden is set to block Nippon Steel's (NISTF, NPSCY) take over of US Steel (X), according to a report from The Washington Post and others. As headlines of the news surfaced, shares of US Steel began to drop over 18%.

And then there is another big stock that we got to watch a developing story that we are monitoring here and that has to do with US Steel.

Now, according to a report today in The Washington Post, President Biden is preparing to block Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel, and you can see a big decline in the shares when those headlines coming out here.

Um, remember Nippon had agreed to to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion and we have various regulatory bodies examining that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and ASUs has been examining it has not yet presented its findings to the administration.

But according to these reports, Biden is going to come out and say he doesn't he's going to try and block this.

Yes, we had Al Root from barons on the show who's been all over the story?

I. I thought Al's take was interesting.

I mean, politically, he said.

You know Biden, Harris Trump all opposed this deal for the very good reason that United Steel workers opposed the deal and they would all very much like to carry the swing state of Pennsylvania in Al's opinion, though you can make the case, is good politics.

He came on the show and said, Bad business, you know?

He crunched the numbers and said, Listen, at the end of the day, US Steel needs the money Nippon would offer.

So it'll be interesting how that shakes out, get that reaction and, in fact, the CEO of US Steel telling The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the company is gonna have to close plants.

If the deal doesn't happen, so will there be, uh, you know, it's hard to say.

Would there be a greater decrease in workers if the deal happened?

Or if the deal doesn't happen?

I guess there's no way of knowing the counterfactual, but all of this at play as we talk about