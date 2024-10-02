Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,973.52
    -60.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,707.03
    -1.72 (-0.03%)
     

  • DOW

    42,169.36
    +12.39 (+0.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7405
    -0.0009 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.99
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,517.72
    -1,615.32 (-1.92%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.78
    -0.04 (-4.68%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,673.80
    -16.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,197.80
    +0.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7810
    +0.0380 (+1.02%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,934.03
    +23.67 (+0.13%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.88
    -0.38 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,290.86
    +14.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,808.76
    -843.21 (-2.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6705
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WAVER MIDDAY ON MIDEAST CAUTION

Nike stock tumbles as company withdraws guidance amid CEO change

Biden Says He Won’t Support Israeli Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites

WSJ

President Biden said Israel has the right to respond to Iran’s missile attack “in proportion.”