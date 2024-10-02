Biden Says He Won’t Support Israeli Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites
President Biden said Israel has the right to respond to Iran’s missile attack “in proportion.”
President Biden said Israel has the right to respond to Iran’s missile attack “in proportion.”
TORONTO, October 02, 2024--On Friday morning, Doug Ford and the Ontario PC MPPs will have to confront a visitor at Queen’s Park they would rather ignore – a giant 15-foot wooden Trojan Horse will be parked in front of the legislative assembly, symbolizing the "hidden threat of their plans to privatize hospital surgeries."
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it would ban the import of goods from a Chinese steel manufacturer and a Chinese maker of artificial sweetener, accusing both of being involved in the use of forced labor from China's far-west region of Xinjiang. The action broadens the scope of the U.S. effort to counter products from entering the country that the government says are tied to human rights abuses. The additions to the entity list under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act marks the first time a China-based steel company or aspartame sweetener business have been targeted by U.S. law enforcement, DHS said.
Nick Knowles didn't expect to still be in the running on the BBC's Strictly.
The Middle East moved closer to a long-feared regional war Wednesday, a day after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel and Israel said it began limited ground incursions into Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
NEW YORK, October 02, 2024--Hess Schedules Earnings Release Date
A few privileged skywatchers gathered on Chile's Easter Island on Wednesday to prepare to observe a solar eclipse. Visitors to the island in the South Pacific will witness the 'ring of fire' created by the eclipse, escorted by the ancient moai sculptures. (AP Video by Mauricio Cuevas)
More ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video. This is great news for company executives and not-so-great news for everybody else, as ads are annoying.
Winthrop University released its latest election poll. Former President Trump is still the favorite to win South Carolina, but a smaller lead could affect down ballot races.
Dow Jones stocks fell after one report said hiring surged in September. Tesla plunged on deliveries while Nvidia rebounded amid Mideast fears.
In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond.
The Formless Beauty founder gives an update on her son Evan, who she says is currently working with her on the set of 'The Masked Singer'
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane was named in Bayern Munich's starting lineup for its Champions League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators are examining evidence to determine what led to a plane crash last weekend on North Carolina’s Outer Banks that killed five people, including a 6-year-old.
A former Republican strategist claims Donald Trump supporters have a major problem with JD Vance’s performance in Tuesday’s vice presidential debate: He was too nice.That’s according to Stuart Stevens, now a senior adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project.“Dive into hard core MAGA social media,” he wrote on X. “A lot of them hated Vance’s debate. They wanted Vance to expose Harris as the devil. Instead he was on a personal rehabilitation campaign aimed at 2028.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Fullerton, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - The Law Offices of Jacqueline Goodman, a leading criminal defense law firm in Southern California, announces a strategic emphasis on representing clients facing murder and homicide charges in the San Gabriel Valley and Newport Beach. With decades of experience handling high-profile criminal cases, the firm remains committed to providing an aggressive defense for individuals accused of the most serious offenses, including murder, homicid
Where did Tim Walz attend college? Minnesota governor has undergraduate and graduate degrees
Standards watchdog set to look into claims against peer who funded donations to PM Sir Keir Starmer
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will not support an Israeli strike on sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program in response to Iran's missile attack on Israel.
The Kansas City Royals return to action Wednesday afternoon taking on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:30 p.m. CT in an AL Wild Card series.
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said