Biden Says He Won’t Support Israeli Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it would ban the import of goods from a Chinese steel manufacturer and a Chinese maker of artificial sweetener, accusing both of being involved in the use of forced labor from China's far-west region of Xinjiang. The action broadens the scope of the U.S. effort to counter products from entering the country that the government says are tied to human rights abuses. The additions to the entity list under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act marks the first time a China-based steel company or aspartame sweetener business have been targeted by U.S. law enforcement, DHS said.