Cover Media

The American football star joined his girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage for a surprise performance during her third Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium on 23 June. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed the cameo was his idea. "I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'" Travis told Jason that after laughing at the idea, the Love Story hitmaker, also 34, asked him..