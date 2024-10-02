Biden and Harris Survey Hurricane Helene Damage in Carolinas and Georgia

Reuters

A Singapore court was due on Thursday to sentence a former transport minister convicted last week of receiving more than $300,000 worth of gifts, in what could be the first jailing of an ex-cabinet member in a city-state known for clean governance. S. Iswaran, who was a minister for 13 years, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice, after prosecutors went ahead with only five of the 35 charges in a rare case that has gripped Singapore. A charge of accepting gifts from someone a public official has dealings with carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine, while obstructing justice is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and a fine.