Biden and Harris Survey Hurricane Helene Damage in Carolinas and Georgia
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited southeastern states affected by Hurricane Helene, including North Carolina and Georgia.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The Haitian government's anti-corruption agency charged five high-profile individuals with corruption on Wednesday, including three members of an interim governing council, over a scandal involving bribing the chairman of a state-owned bank. The council members - diplomat Smith Augustin, politician Louis Gerald Gilles and former judge Emmanuel Vertilaire - are accused of abuse of office, bribery and corruption. Haiti's national palace had no immediate comment.
Duran exploited Manuel Neuer’s high positioning as Villa stunned European heavyweights Bayern Munich.
San Diego can sweep Atlanta with a win Wednesday at Petco Park after a rousing victory in Game 1.
Porto boss Vitor Bruno is wary of the threat Manchester United pose despite Erik ten Hag's side arriving in Portugal with a "rope around their necks".
"I've asked a lot of everyone this year, and I'm sorry," the actress joked
From being a squad player with his future at Liverpool in doubt, Ryan Gravenberch has turned into a key man for the Reds.
A Singapore court was due on Thursday to sentence a former transport minister convicted last week of receiving more than $300,000 worth of gifts, in what could be the first jailing of an ex-cabinet member in a city-state known for clean governance. S. Iswaran, who was a minister for 13 years, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice, after prosecutors went ahead with only five of the 35 charges in a rare case that has gripped Singapore. A charge of accepting gifts from someone a public official has dealings with carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine, while obstructing justice is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and a fine.
Britain is giving banks enhanced new powers to delay and investigate suspicious payments in a bid to slash the estimated 460 million pounds ($610 million) lost to fraud in the last year. New laws proposed by the UK finance ministry on Thursday will enable banks to pause transactions for up to 72 hours where there are reasonable grounds to suspect a payment is fraudulent. Currently, banks must either process or refuse a payment by the end of the next business day.
The former prime minister has made several eye-catching claims in his soon-to-be-released memoir.
Comments come as Trump runningmate JD Vance made false claims about abortion stance during vice presidential denate
Data dashes hopes that effects of pandemic would subside and labour market would return to pre-Covid state
Some councils are already spending up to 80% of their budget on social care and say costs are rising and increasingly unsustainable
Experts say sequencing whole genome of newborns will be ‘transformational’ in earlier diagnosis and treatment
More than 500 blood samples have already been taken from newborns at 13 NHS hospitals as part of the study, with plans to scale up to around 40 units.
The voluntary code is set to be retired when a new mandatory reimbursement code for bank transfer scam victims launches next week.
The number of complaints escalated to the Consumer Council for Water by households rose by almost a third in 2023-24.
The 12 stamps feature images of some of the rock band’s album covers and group shots from live performances.
Homeowners are looking to move as mortgage rates fall and some second home owners may also be selling up amid concerns over tax changes, Zoopla said.
Footfall levels dropped by 3% across all retail destinations, likely exacerbated by flooding, according to MRI Software data.
The Government said it was proposing laws that will extend the time that payments can be stalled by up to 72 hours.