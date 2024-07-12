Biden should drop out: Former Bloomberg campaign manager

Many political veterans believe President Biden’s chance at a second term are slim to none amid concerns about his age and handling of the country. But these same political veterans are far from enthralled with another White House stint for former President Donald Trump. The election's results will have major implications for investors and the wealthy names that play in the markets, like Tesla (TSLA) billionaire Elon Musk. Unicorn startups also have a lot of skin in the game come this presidential election.

On the latest episode of Opening Bid, Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi goes in-depth with Tusk Venture Partners Co-Founder & CEO Bradley Tusk, an early investor in Uber (UBER) and the former campaign manager for Michael Bloomberg’s 2009 mayoral race. Sozzi and Tusk discuss the likelihood of another Biden presidency, the outlook for billionaire Elon Musk's wealth if Trump is elected, and whether super hot tech stocks are still a good buy.

Welcome to opening bid.

I'm Yahoo, finance executive editor Brian Sazi.

Now let's make some money and hopefully get a hell of a lot smarter.

Uh, joining me now is Tux Tusk Ventures founder and Ceo Bradley Tusk.

Bradley.

Good to see you.

It has been a long time.

You're an early supporter back on.

Well, I mean, you are now official to be here.

You're officially in the, uh the opening bid family.

We got a lot to talk about, but I, I was reading recently that, did you open a bookstore?

I did, I did.

So, uh, if anyone watching this wants to find a great way to lose money, I have figured that out um, bookstore.

Now, I, I knew that was gonna happen.

Amazon Bezos, you know, um, always loved books.

I've written a couple of them and felt like one day be fun to own a bookstore and that sort of like Sleepless in Seattle, Tom Hanks Meg Ryan movie kind of way.

And then when COVID really walloped New York, I had this thought of like, look, if you're gonna do something nice for the city from a retail perspective.

Now is the time to do it.

Like I knew I was gonna lose money on this thing.

And so, um we found a space in the lower East Side and it is a indie bookstore, a podcast studio that you free for anyone to use.

So you just go to P twere.com and you can sign up uh an event space.

We have authors almost every night in a cafe and it has a funny name.

So the store is called PNT Knitwear.

And the reason why is when my family came to this country in the 19 fifties.

So after world war two, they were living in the displaced person, displaced persons camp in, in Germany.

And they finally got a cousin to sponsor them to come to the US.

And my grandfather and a guy he knew from the DP camps opened up a 300 square foot sweater store on the lower east side called PNT Knitwear.

So when I signed the lease for this place, we orchard between House and Stanton, I texted my dad and said, where was that original store?

And he said, oh, it was on Allen Street, which was the next block over.

And I said, cool, remind me of the name and he wrote PNT Netware, but you can't name a bookstore, PNT Netware.

So soon that told me I couldn't name a PNT Netware.

That was the name.

That's gotta be cool.

I need to have an entire business career and you're able to open that almost like a what Hamas your family in, in their story.

Yeah, but we found a uh a photo of the original PNT network.

So one of the interior walls of our store is just a giant giant blown up photo uh of the original.

So, yeah, obviously my grandfather has been alive for a while now.

But um yeah, it was cool to be able to uh to do that and I think it was meaningful to my dad.

And, you know, um look, we're having a really fun time doing it.

Obviously, it is not the uh the best way to make money.

But for as long as venture capital keeps uh keeps the lights on, I'll be fine.

So talk to your career.

It touches you're just an interesting cat, Brad and I've told you that many times, but let's start on like your, your political, of course, we worked on what the Bloomberg campaign and with Chuck Schumer, a couple of things, I would say the, the highlights or low lifes depending on how you want to look at.

It would be.

I was Mike Bloomberg's campaign manager who ran for mayor, also worked for him at City Hall.

I was the deputy governor of Illinois for four years.

So I ran the state's budget operations, legislation, policy, and communications and worked for a sociopath name, Rod Blagojevich who went up in jail.

Uh I did have to testify in this trial.

I I stay as far away from him.

The last time I saw him was, was in the courtroom.

Um, and then said I was Chuck communications director for a couple of years, um in the Senate and then my pivot to venture in tech was, uh, ran the campaigns to legalize Uber and ridesharing around the US.

And that worked.

Um, and that kind of introduced me to start ups in tech and that's how I got into this.

If you were advising the president, what would you tell him?

I would tell him to step down or to, he doesn't have to withdraw.

Actually, the best thing he could do if he said, if he said to me, it's really important that if it's not me, it'd be Harris, then you should actually resign and let her be president and have that, that peak and purview assuming he doesn't really care about that.

The next best thing would be for him to withdraw from the race.

He can endorse her or he can say we're going to have an open convention either way, he doesn't have the power to pick the successor either way and like to me the one caveat or Carrot you could offer him.

I was like, look, now you can pardon Hunter.

So if you are, because the odds of him now winning this election feel very, very low.

Um, but if he either withdraws or if he runs and loses, but if he runs and loses his reputation will be so destroyed.

But if he withdraws and he says, look, the thing that I need to get out of this is I at least take care of my son who I believe was convicted and, and prosecuted unfairly.

I think people could at least understand that.

So that would at least be the sort of the, the incentive that you could give him.

But look, I do think that he has really misplayed this.

Whereas if a year ago, he said, I said I was to be a transitional president and I was, I served in Barack Obama's, you know, government as vice president for eight years.

I beat Donald Trump.

I helped us recover from COVID.

I accomplished A B and C as president and I'm now going to step aside to allow the younger generation to take their place.

I think he would have gone down in history as a really good president, maybe not beloved because he's not that kind of charismatic figure but respectful if he hangs on, if he hangs on and goes to the end and wins and loses.

How is he remembered solely as the guy who was too selfish to recognize that he was too old to be president and lost to Trump and that will be it.

So he has managed to effectively destroy his legacy if he were at this point to step aside and his replacement won, I think it would be salvaged although to be clear, the thing that people know him, if you stop the 1000 of the street right now and said, tell me one thing about Joe Biden Old would be like 90% of the answers.

Um So he's already done a lot of damage, but at this point, it would have to be to have his successor actually win and whatever he can do to help them win.

He's had a, there's been looks like a another shift in strategy.

He's come out very strong against some of his media people that he liked.

Of course he did that radio or that call with Morning Joe.

You've worked up close with very powerful, powerful politicians.

What makes, what is making someone like President Biden Tick that he's holding on to this view?

Yeah.

And I uh I wrote a whole book about this one.

It's called the, the, the Fixer that basically has a thesis that um every politician and there are a handful exceptions.

Bloomberg happened to be one, but it's really a handful.

Um is a desperately insecure, self loathing person that can't, without the validation of holding office, they have a hole in their psyche.

And the only thing that fills that hole is being somebody and to them that means being elected and being in office and no single policy issue matters more to them than keeping that hole filled, right?

If, if, if that were not the case, we wouldn't have school shootings.

Right.

We wouldn't, there are so many terrible things that we could clearly prevent or at least improve, uh, with better governance and legislation.

But it would require people to properly sacrifice their political career and they're never willing to do so.

Well.

Let me give you since we're on a, you know, a financial, uh, show here, a good economic example.

So, if you remember in 2019, Amazon wanted to put their second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Um And uh turnout in that state Senate president, Mike Jerris is the state senator for that part of Queens turnout, his last primary was about 10%.

And when the A OC came out against the Amazon deal, although her position really made no sense, substantively, generes had to make a choice, which was he understood that the very few people that 15,000 or so that actually bothered to vote in a primary were very left wing and that if he supported the deal and pushed it through, he probably would have a serious left wing challenger.

Um So he had a choice, keep one job his own or create 40,000 new jobs and he picked his own and he got easily re elected.

But at the expense of a lot of jobs that we could have used, they're always, always going to pick themselves.

And so you have to change underlying input.

So one of the things that I've been working on now for the last seven years is this thing called the mobile voting project where I've been funding the development of technology and elections.

People can actually vote on their phones because my view is the, the reason why turnout is so low is people just aren't gonna not take their kids to school on a Tuesday to vote in the State Senate primary or city council primary here in New York City where you and I are sitting city council primary channel last year was 6.5% right.

You could literally win a city council seat in the most important city in the world like 7000 votes.

Um And so if you want them to be more centrist, you can't allow the primaries to be controlled by extremists when turnout is 7% 10% 12%.

And who are those voters the furthest left or the furthest?

Right?

So you either get the total dysfunction of Washington or you get totally one sided government, whether it's the state of Texas on the right or the city of San Francisco or New York on the left.

But it turned out that State Senate primary in Long Island City were 27% instead of nine, just based on the polling of the district, he would have had to have been for it and those jobs would have been created today if you are a Republican congressman and I'm an independent at this point.

So I don't like either party.

But the reason you don't vote for laws that would restrict access to assault weapons is because when your primary turnout is 12% and half of those are nr a members, you are effectively sacrificing your next race.

But if turnout in your primary were 32% just based on the polling of Republicans around these issues, you would be for sensible restrictions.

And so every policy output is the result of a political input.

And if we want a government that is centrist and can work together and compromise and get things done, we've got a radically increased primary turnout.

And the only way to do that is by letting people vote on their phones.

Staying on this topic a couple of weeks before the president's debate debacle.

Um former Mayor Bloomberg at what gave 20 million to the one.

Have you talked to him?

And then two, what happens to donors like former mayor Bloomberg, the deep pockets.

Do you think they will stick with Biden or their or it's done?

Yeah, I mean, I think, look, you saw Howard Wolfson who is Mike's top political advisor, um quoted in the Times, I think last week basically saying that Biden should drop out.

And so, you know, when Howard says that publicly on the front page of the New York Times that that's not by accident.

Uh Now for Mike, $20 million is not that, but yesterday he announced a billion dollar gift to Johns Hopkins Medical School so that no student there ever will have to pay tuition again.

20 million is like my five years kind of a drop in the bucket for him.

Um But the real question become if Biden stays it, it's hard to argue if you're Biden to call Bloomberg and say, give me more money, right?

You know, I've had members of Congress and other elected officials.

Um since the debate call me for money.

Like people do every day.

And I've just said, look, if you come out and say that Biden should withdraw, I'm happy to support you.

But if you don't have the guts to just do something as simple as that where 80% of the public is already there, like I'm not going to give you money.

I mean, one congressman said to me, well, you have to give me money because we house Democrats are more important than ever because the president is so weak.

He's so weak because you don't say anything right?

But let's say that it is Kamala or Gretchen Whitmer or Gavin Newsom or Josh Shapiro or whoever it might be, then all of a sudden money becomes very important.

And while I haven't talked to Mike about this, if you saw Mike drop multiples of $20 million to help beat Trump for someone else, that wouldn't surprise me at all.

All right.

Hang with us.

We're going to go for a quick break.

We'll be right back, Bradley.

Um Are you surprised you're in that VC community?

Of course, are you surprised that a lot of V CS have now tossed their support to former president Trump?

No, I think that if you're a VC and this is very specific to V CS, but um the VC market has been terrible for the last four years.

So ironically, the overall US economy and the stock market have been very good with the one notable exception of inflation, obviously, but there's basically been no ma which you could arguably blame on Biden's FTC and their policies and really very very few successful tech ipos in the last four years.

And so whether or not it's Biden's fault and I don't think it is a lot of vcs would say, hey, I, I made all a lot of money, you know, eight years ago and I've made no money in the last four years.

I want a president that's better for me.

So I'm not surprised by that.

So if you combine that with them, saying to themselves, you know, look Trump, they all would acknowledge at least privately that Trump is highly problematic in many ways.

But they would say so is Biden and at least under Trump, I was making money, right?

And there are, look, overall, I do think Biden has been a good president, but you can point to some policies that he has adopted that you could say have been a hindrance to liquidity in the venture market.

Most notably, some of the ftc's positions of which to be clear, I've actually been pretty publicly supportive of Lina Khan and her efforts to uh break up some of the big tech companies like that bookstore owner that you mentioned before.

Um because I do think that they have monopolistic power, but the reason why I support it is as an early stage tech investor.

So we invest in seeing the series a deals actually can invest in a potential competitor to Meta or Apple or Microsoft or Amazon or Google because they have so much novelistic power that they'll just cross, right?

And I think that we are actually really mitigating and dispelling innovation in a bunch of different markets by allowing these companies to be so powerful.

But overall, I think the FTC and DOJ have been so aggressive that the message that has been sent to the market is your merger is going to have a hard time getting through and that has put a real damper on the whole thing.

Well, then are you, I mean, you're in the trenches with these early stage companies.

Are you excited about the prospects of a Trump presidency?

No, because first and foremost, I'm a human being.

Second of all, I have kids.

Third of all, I'm a New Yorker and he certainly is, he kind of hates New York.

It's now the state that both where he was convicted criminally and had that, you know, giant multi $100 million you know, settlement, uh, or, or, or ruling against him.

Um, so, no, I am not.

Now, if you said to me, could I see the venture market opening up and liquidity happening upon a Trump election?

Yeah, maybe because I think everyone's waiting for something to break the dam.

Right.

And I think the thought for the last two years has been, well, when interest rates come down meaningfully, that's what will do it.

But I think that Powell has been very clear that until he feels like inflation is further lowered, he's not going to do that.

And so I don't think we can really count on that.

There were, you may remember about a little less than a year ago, a bunch of IP OS last September.

Um it was like uh Instacart and Arm and a few others and we thought, ok, maybe this will be the thing hasn't, hasn't.

Right.

So, um is it possible that a change administration, even if it's not inherently better, um could break things loose maybe.

Um But, but with that said, look, I have to live in the world and I would rather live in a country that is fair and free and safe and democratic.

Um and have a little less.

Are you excited about a potential vice president run if she gets the call?

Um I think that she is not the strongest uh of the options.

I think that the best thing both for her in a way for her ability to actually win the job general election.

And for the Democratic Party is to have some version of a mini open primary convention.

You know, one of the things that I think the American public is very upset about right now is they feel very lied to that the Biden world and the people that rule the Democratic Party and in many ways, the media, the mainstream media as well.

I sound like a Trumper here, but I don't think it's entirely, you made it clear and you're not no Trump or not.

But I think I do think that uh behind the scenes, a handful of people have really controlled access and information so tightly that the American people have been lied to.

And so I think they're not interested in having it rigged again.

This is not who you have to be for.

So I think you've got 5 to 10 candidates who are credible and legitimate, put them all out there and look, imagine.

So you and I aren't even old enough to remember a contested convention with the actual nominee of the.

It wasn't even a thought, right?

So we've only ever seen these sort of, you know, like hackneyed speeches and made for television stuff that no one pays attention to imagine if they literally were going to decide it, you would be, we all would be totally riveted and I would argue, I've been saying this even for, for a long time, now that if you did have someone come out at the convention, um, a miracle loves a winner, right?

And if someone of Murder of Phoenix rises from the ashes and they win and they're sort of the opposite of Biden.

Obviously, I think that one, it's going to be a lot more competitive than it is right now.

And two, the fact that Donald Trump who has no discipline whatsoever has managed to keep his mouth totally shut since the debate is a pretty good indication that the one thing he wants more than anything is for Joe Biden to stay in the race, right?

And so the last thing that he wants is Gretchen Whitmer or someone like that emerging as a alternative because then the focal point goes back to Trump or what you want is sort of a cipher of someone that is effectively so unknown.

That's not about them anymore.

The reason why Biden won in 20 it's not that there's this deep love for Joe Biden in this country.

It's just that the race was about Trump and people said we don't like this guy.

We don't want this guy.

So that's what you'd want to recreate August 8th Elon Musk Robo Taxi did.

You're an early investor in Uber, does Elon crush Uber?

So, no.

So it's interesting.

So couple of things I knew that we were to talk about this because it was in my briefing.

And so I've been thinking about it all day.

Are you still working with Travis?

Are you still talking?

Yes, I do.

In fact, we have a call at 115 today.

We gonna get you out of here.

Although he has no interest in this anymore.

So he, it's on his ghost kitchen, uh, stuff that, that we do.

Yes.

Uh, but, um, look, you know, Elon is really, and, and by the way, my, I own a consulting firm where Elon's been a client as I've worked with Elon.

And he's really confusing because on one hand, he just says things for the sake of saying things and getting attention and all of that he is better at sort of motivating retail investors than anyone I've ever seen basically.

But at the same time, like half the stuff he says comes true and the problem is you don't know which half it's going to be and the stuff that does come true is still pretty remarkable, right?

So you can't bet against it.

Rocket satellite, the neuralink now in people's heads, it's amazing.

But at the same time, you never know.

So I know he's got an August 8th, this big Robo tax announcement.

Um, who knows?

Right.

I think he has a robot taxi or, or is it just like pictures on an, or, I mean, I, I used to, so if you wanted, I, I used to drive a test.

It had autopilot.

That was pretty good.

Now, it's had some issues but overall, could it just be a much more enhanced version of that?

Sure.

Second, speaking of Phoenix, uh, last Christmas I was in Phoenix and I made a point of riding in the Waymo, driverless taxis.

It was so cool.

Have you done it?

I've driven in one.

It's like, it's a little weird.

I just, I see where you're going.

It's just I need to see a thing that blew me away the most and Phoenix is perfect because it's actually sort of wide.

And um was we made a left onto another road and you could see those red light, but it was like far away in the distance, right?

And about halfway through, we actually speed up and I'm like, why are we speeding up to a red light?

But because the car knew that the light was about to turn green.

And uh, yeah, and based on that, it went faster, right?

So it was kind of amazing.

So do I think that he might have a product that is as good as a Waymo taxi or a cruise taxi potentially?

But is it niche?

Is it?

I think Uber is proven at this point.

I mean, they pretty much demolished Lyft.

I full stop.

Isn't this just Uber's market and for Tesla to make an enroll, it depends on how you look at it, right?

So Uber is not uh any longer developing their own autonomous for a long time, they were developing their own autonomous technology.

Look the what, what you lost when Travis and I'm a Travis partisan.

So I'm not objective, but when you, when you lost, when Travis stopped being CEO was this person with this incredible vision that could say here.

So we're gonna tie together autonomous and flying cars and freight and you know, ride sharing all the food and all these different things.

Whereas Uber right now is much more compartmentalized, they do food delivery, they do ride sharing.

Um So yeah, they're going to be the go to for, I think who customers go to for the product.

But keep in mind, Uber is still only like a 15 year old company and Tesla does have, they've been around forever.

I know, but it was 2008, 2009, right?

So like, so Tesla has the same kind of different market, but the same kind of name recognition as Uber.

Elon really has more than, than Dara or anyone that runs Uber.

So either whether they partner up or, you know, like I, I wouldn't bet against Elon of this thing, but I also would be surprised of what he rolled out on August 8th is meaningfully different than what way ma is Travis working with Lan?

There's been some like, but I, I saw that I'm gonna ask him when we, when we talk but uh I mean, I know that they talk sometimes just because he's just casually mentioned that to me but I don't know if there's any actual partnership.

The last, um, the last about a minute and a half, um, Brad, we try to Bradley, we try to leave people inspired on, on, uh, what they can do in their, their business career.

What, what have you learned from your biggest investing mistakes?

What have been your takeaways?

Yeah.

It's, it's funny because I, um, when I turned 50 this year and I, yeah, yeah.

And I wrote an essay uh about what I learned.

So I have a substack and it's on there.

You can find it.

It's basically 50 lessons that I've learned at, at 50.

Um uh I'm, I'll, I'll throw a few on the business career investing.

You know, the first one is, and this is true both for business and life.

Everyone's making it up as they go along.

Right.

So we all think like this person and then when you kind of, because I've been able to work with sort of the top people in politics and business and tech.

Like they, they're smart but they're still making it up as they go along.

Nobody really knows anything.

So that's number one, number two, life goes up and down in some ways, ear early stage tech investing is sort of the perfect metaphor for that because by definition, we assume that a third of our investments are gonna go to and another third are gonna be middling and then we need a couple of grand slam home runs and we've been lucky to, to, to often have that.

But, but that's what really drives the, the returns for the fund.

Um, and so, like, you know, and that's true for every facet of life.

Like, no relationship is always great or always terrible.

And you've got, you know, I, I teach, um, at Columbia and the last day of every semester, um I throw away all the course materials and I say to the kids, it's the business school.

All right.

We have three hours.

You ask me any question you want about business or life and I will give you a candid honest answer.

Um And it turns out that the two things actually merge completely, right?

Because ultimately, and stop me if I'm getting too philosophical here, but we're, we're all solving for the same ultimate thing which is underlying happiness, right?

Maybe there's an afterlife, maybe there's reincarnation.

We don't know.

Right.

But we know that we're here for x amount of time and the happier we are, the better off we are.

And, and what I've learned is, you know, happiness, really sort of a sustained feeling of peace and contentment with the kind of human being that I am.

And so in a lot of ways, um if you were doing things in your career and your life that give you some sense of purpose and meaning and are intellectually meaningful and interesting to you.

And you are working with people that you like and care about and you have relationships in your life, people that really matter to you, you're gonna be happy.

All happiness.

Science says that and if you are wildly successful, but no one can stand you and all you wanna do is stomp on everyone all day.

You're gonna be miserable.

Seeing you made me happy Bradley.

It's been a while.

Uh, Tusk Ventures founder and CEO, uh, good to see you.

Thanks for making time for you.

I'll find people.

Of course.

Good love at the bookstore.

Thank you.

All right.

That's it for the latest episode of opening bid.