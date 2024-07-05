Biden: ‘I Am Running and Going to Win Again’
At a Friday rally in Wisconsin, President Biden defiantly rejected calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.
Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.
Donald Trump rushed to distance himself from the Republicans’ highly controversial Project 2025 Friday, calling parts of it “ridiculous and abysmal.”The ex-president used his Truth Social platform to disavow the platform, drawn up by the Heritage Foundation, which offers a 900-page preview of how the most powerful think-tank in the conservative movement wants him to govern. He acted three days after the man who drew it up told Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, “We are in the process of the second
Donald Trump's niece called on voters to "roll up our sleeves and get to work" to secure democracy.
It comes just days after Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, which was marked by verbal gaffes and confusing statements.
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.
LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party
A woman whose yard sign used a curse word to describe her feelings about Biden and Trump was fined. Now, she won big in a lawsuit.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t
Ukraine's partners eased rules on hitting targets in Russia, so it can cut attacks off at the source. Experts say it's already made a difference.
Some have suggested that the former president has shown uncharacteristic restraint in the wake of Biden’s abysmal debate performance.
The 2024 presidential race is at the top of all Americans' minds these days as election day gets closer. Not only is there general economic discontent, but other markets are wondering what a second...
Joe Biden’s week from hell was punctuated on the Fourth of July, with sources revealing he told Democratic governors behind closed doors that he, the most powerful politician on the planet, has asked his advisers to no longer schedule events that begin later than 8 p.m.It’s a bombshell revelation, first reported by The New York Times, that further calls into question Biden’s fitness and position atop Democrats’ presidential ticket. Biden has been adamant since his disaster of a debate a week ago
The operative who set the fire was a sailor in the Russian fleet when he asked to covertly work for Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.