Biden Addresses Release of Evan Gershkovich, Other Freed Prisoners

The U.S. Justice Department found on Thursday that Texas has routinely violated the civil rights of juveniles at five of its detention facilities by using excessive force, failing to protect them from sexual abuse and discriminating against children with disabilities. The investigation, which started in October 2021, looked at the treatment of children in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. In addition, the Justice Department's report uncovered a "pervasive atmosphere of sexual abuse, grooming, and lack of staff accountability and training."