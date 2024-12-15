How biases can impact your retirement planning

Robert "Bob" Powell sits down with University of Florida wealth management student Reeya Patel at the 2024 Schwab Impact event to discuss behavioral biases that could be affecting Investors.

In the full episode of Decoding Retirement Bob and Reeya discuss what the younger generations' impact will be on the financial advisor landscape.

Behavioral biases to be aware of:

1. Overconfidence

When investors overvalue their expertise and understanding, engage in excessive trading, face increased expenses, or overlook important information and feedback.

2. Recency

When investors give more weight to recent events rather than historical patterns.

3. Loss aversion

When investors miss out on profits because they're too afraid of potential losses.

