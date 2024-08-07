Best tips for families trying to fund and save for college

The price of college tuition has spiked almost 180% in the last two decades, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Campus Consultants President Kalman Chany joins Wealth! to give insight into the best ways students and parents can save up for, fund, and discount the cost of college education.

Chany claims parents need to plan as "early as ninth grade" and it's "important for the students because they're going to look at the four-year track record of them in school for awarding merit-based money." The author of the Princeton Review's Paying for College guidebook describes the "two-year look back period" for families saving for college: "In terms of determining eligibility for the need based aid, they are looking at income as early as January 1 of the tenth grade."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

ADVERTISEMENT

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Students are heading back to school and mounting tuition fees are posing as a financial challenge for many Americans tuition and fees at public four year institutions have surged more than 100 79% over the last two decades and undergraduate degree at those universities, they cost an average of $25,000 too.

Upwards of 218,000 yikes, that's a very wide range.

And remember that's just tuition alone.

Students still need to pay for additional costs like housing and meal plans, higher costs, discouraging many students from attending in contributing to declines in enrollment.

So how can students pay for college without breaking the bank?

I'm glad you asked Cal Cheney who is the campus consultants president and author of the Princeton review's guidebook paying for college.

Joins us here on Zach.

Great to have you here with us in the studio.

Thanks Brad for having me on your show.

Let's dive into this.

I mean, because it's such a family decision in the affordability of college where are rising costs and the costs holistically turning potential students, prospective students and uh people away versus where they could potentially offset and and best position themselves not to go broke or go uh in extreme debt to go to school.

Story continues

Well, the importance of regardless of your circumstances is to plan ahead and to realize that of course, the best way to pay for college is that someone else pay for you.

So you need to be savvy about a applying for financial aid and understanding different options are available.

What makes it difficult is it depends on your circumstances.

Some people may wanna go the merit based route to get merit based money, others the need based route to get need based aid, financial aid versus scholarships.

How and where and when should students start thinking about what is right for them?

Um That's early as ninth grade important for the students because they're gonna look at the four year track record of them in school for awarding merit based money.

But for the parents of the students, traditional students is also important because there's a two year look back period at income.

So in terms of determining eligibly for the need based aid, they're looking at income as early as January 1 of the 10th grade in high school.

Most people don't plan ahead though and then they realize they should have done things and they didn't and they assume the high school is gonna tell them but it doesn't happen.

So you need to, you know, get going early and be responsible for this and we're we're talking about.

So much proactive measures that households need to take.

But what about on the other side once you finished school?

And you know, so you do have some money that you still need to pay off.

I mean, it comes down to a few decisions that started even before you went into school, which might be what you're majoring in.

What's the opportunity for the income because of that major could look like?

And so where are you kind of looking across the mix right now?

And sensing that students are keeping that in mind prior to going to school and then on the other side, having an easier time paying down debt.

Well, for, for many of my clients, that's a common question.

People are asking about how much can I afford to do?

There's much concern about debt.

Um and the Princeton Review hopes and worries survey showed even that 98% of respondents to their survey this year said that getting some form of aid was going to be effect decisions.

So it's not like just a few people worried about this.

Most people are saying, you know, um how are we gonna afford to do this?

The the debt?

That's a good guide for that is based on what you're gonna major in the average starting salary not to have your student, the undergraduate debt exceed that amount.

That's not for one year.

That's over the four years that it doesn't exceed the average starting salary that's pretty good that you're not gonna get in trouble.

There are all these different initiatives, but you need to really do your homework to know which of these um debt relief options work best for you.

And it's based not just on the federal rules, there could be state rules also where they do things, for example, in New York they have that some help.

So you need to do your options.

Nobody's gonna tell you this.

And unfortunately the aid offices, they've had personnel issues with retaining employees.

So you need to be responsible for this.

And the biggest mistake parents can make is to say I'll let my child take care of this.

That's a total recipe for disaster.

Just lastly we tossing up on screen some of the tips for viewers that can help them, perhaps not go broke before during or after the college experience, walk us through some of your tips here.

Well, um some of those tips are, again, it's gonna depend on your circumstances.

So you want to, if you're looking at schools try to find schools that are going to fund you either for merit based money because your grades or sats uh or AC T scores are high enough.

And that's an important point.

Even though the school may be test optional for the scholarships, they're pretty much going to require those scores from the standardized test to determine eligibly for merit based, which can be significant.

Basically, the schools are buying grade point averages.

They're buying scores to improve their profiles.

That's why they're giving you those that money.

So the lower you go down in the selectivity, the more likelihood you're gonna get merit based money.

And then there's the need money.

And that's important to know early on.

Are you likely to get need based aid?

Because everyone's told, oh, it's affordable.

You can get this.

But then when the award actually comes, it may be much less than you thought.

So you wanna plan ahead and that's what you know, with a number of our clients, they wanna know early on.

What is my likelihood of qualifying for need based money.

Should I be looking at these schools?

Should I be looking at other schools?

And that's important to be doing that early on in ninth or 10th grade and to talk to the student about it as well, that if you're not really willing and able to pay the full sticker price that that's going to affect the decision of ultimately where they're able to attend.

Cal Cheney, who is the campus consultants president and author of the Princeton reviews guidebook paying for college.

Joining us here on set.

Thanks so much for the time.

Cal It's been my pleasure, Brad.

Thank you.