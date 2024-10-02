When is the best time to buy a house?

The Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle may create opportunities for potential homebuyers. However, timing is crucial when entering the real estate market. So, when is the optimal time of year to purchase a house?

Yahoo Finance housing reporter Dani Romero delves into this question, exploring the factors that influence the best times to buy a home.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

As the Federal Reserve starts its rate cutting cycle, many Americans are wondering whether now is the time to buy a new house.

And that got us thinking, When is the best time to buy?

Is there a particular season or time?

That's better for buying here with some of those answers.

We've got Yahoo Finance's Danny Romero back here on set with us to break this down.

All right, So, Danny, when is the best time?

Brad Fall is technically the best time.

Realtor.com says that the best time to buy a home is starting the week of September 29 through October 5th, and the two weeks following are also very favourable as well.

And so during this time we'll see active listing significantly increase compared to last year.

Historically, the first week of October, a active listings jump about 37% from the start of the year.

Buyers could save as much as $14,000 during the during this period in October.

There's also less competition.

Realtor.com, uh, said that about 30% fewer buyers are really looking for a home during this time.

And so, Danny, as we're taking a look at the 3015 year, 15 year fixed rate mortgages, we know how much those have declined