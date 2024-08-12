Best tax strategies for crypto as it becomes focus in election

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up more than 35% year to date, the crypto asset currently hovering below $60,000, and with big gains comes big tax responsibilities. Gordon Law Partner Andrew Gordon joins Wealth! to break down the best tax strategies for crypto investors and how the industry might change following the 2024 presidential election.

"Although cryptocurrency can be considered very complex from a tax standpoint, at the most basic level it's taxed much the same as stocks or other securities. And so there are long-term and short-term capital gains, and you're taxed every time there's an exchange, a swap, or a sale. But what makes crypto unique is that you're not just taxed when you cash out to cash, but you're also taxed every time you convert from one crypto to another," Gordon explains.

As the presidential election is under three months away, Gordon notes that politicians are speaking about crypto more than ever before: "It seems to mark a shift from regulation by enforcement, which we have seen for several years through agencies such as the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), but perhaps now a shift to politicians supporting and embracing crypto and implementing regulation and legislation to support to allow innovation to occur and to allow individuals to hold crypto and not become criminals."

Crypto executives met with White House officials via video call last week to express their concerns about how the Biden administration and regulators have treated the industry.

While the Republican Party has embraced cryptocurrency more than the Democratic Party, Gordon explains the issue is bipartisan.

"What I hope will happen over time is that it becomes an issue that regardless of which side of the political front you're on, that you understand that the crypto tax side of things needs to change. With over 40% of Americans holding cryptocurrency, it's time that the tax gap be reduced by policies that allow individual investors to report crypto simply, easily, and also allow the IRS, the Treasury, to collect on taxes that are rightfully owed," he adds.

Video Transcript

Bitcoin is that more than 35% year to date and with big gains comes a big tax responsibilities to discuss best tax strategies for your Bitcoin investments.

We have Andrew Gordon, Gordon, law partner, tax attorney and CPA Andrew.

Thank you so much for joining us.

You know, crypto, it can be confusing enough to new investors, let alone the tax element of things.

But on the most basic level, how should investors approach paying taxes on crypto?

Sure.

So, although Cryptocurrency can be considered very complex from a tax standpoint at the most basic level, it's taxed much the same as stocks or other securities.

And so there are long term and short term capital gains and you're taxed every time there's an exchange, a swap or a sale.

But what makes crypto unique is that you're not just taxed when you cash out to cash, but you're also taxed every time you convert from one crypto to another.

And Andrew, we've seen crypto creep more into the political conversation.

We had former president Donald Trump speaking at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville recently.

What do you make of just the fact that crypto is becoming more part of the political discourse is this a good thing for the asset down the line.

So I been in in the crypto industry for at least the last 10 years.

And I have never seen politicians embrace crypto and Bitcoin specifically as they are today.

I was recently at the Bitcoin Conference where there was not one, not two, but there were three presidential candidates including one former candidate, speaking on behalf of crypto, talking about regulation they want to implement to increase the adoption and use of crypto.

Uh uh President Trump spoke specifically about how during his time as president, the price of Bitcoin increased significantly.

So overall, I would say that this is a good thing.

It seems to mark a shift from regulation by enforcement which we have seen for several years through agencies such as the SEC, but perhaps now a shift to politicians supporting and embracing crypto and implementing regulation and legislation to support, to allow innovation to occur and to allow individuals to hold crypto and not become criminals.

So, Andrew, what ramifications do you think a Trump administration or a Harris administration would have on crypto?

And in particular that the tax policies that surround it?

So uh we have seen so far, mostly the Republican side embrace Cryptocurrency and what I hope will happen over time is that it becomes an issue that regardless of which side of uh the political front you're on that, you understand that the crypto tax side of things needs to change.

With over 40% of Americans holding Cryptocurrency.

It's time that the tax gap be reduced by policies that allow individual investors to report crypto simply easily and also allow the IRS the Treasury to collect on taxes that are rightfully owed.

Uh What I hope is that there are new policies such as safeguards and I've outlined several of these policies on crypto tax reform.com.

But for instance, uh under current law, the Wash Sale law, Wash Sale rule does not apply to crypto.

But over the years, we have seen legislation, we've seen attempts to hamstring crypto investors by making the wash C rule apply to crypto.

Hopefully with this new shift, this new embrace of crypto and the political landscape, there will be less of this legislation that impacts taxpayers negatively, but instead puts in place laws and rules that allows investors to report without the cumbersome regulations that have been in place to date.

Andrew Gordon, Gordon law partner, tax attorney and CPA.

Thank you so much for being here.

Thank you.