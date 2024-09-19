The best 'geographies' for AI data centers: Schneider Electric CEO

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world, but it is also rocking power grids around the world. Schneider Electric (SU.PA, SBGSY) CEO Peter Herweck sits down with Julie Hyman to address the energy demand needs from AI as more companies seek to optimize their data center infrastructures.

"If you look at the data centers worldwide today, they use roughly 1.3 to 2% of the global energy. And we anticipate this to double until 2030," Herweck tells Yahoo Finance "So there is quite a need... So it is big, but it is companies like ourselves, we furnish the electrical and the cooling management and data centers. In fact, we're probably the largest in the world in this regard. And go from grid to chip and chip to cool. And it requires to find sustainable ways of doing it."

Herweck emphasizes the significant role renewable and non-electric energy will have in filling these gaps as energy wants and consumption climb.

"The data center expansion, in particular, when we're talking generative AI, you have more power requirement. And a lot of the companies want to do this in a sustainable way with little CO2. So they go to geographies where there is a lot of power, a lot of land available because you need to have the land and the power usage. So we would see data centers being built in geographies that we haven't seen before to learn those models, be it in Australia, be it in Japan, be it in Singapore, in the Middle East, in countries in Europe that you wouldn't think about..."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

As the A I revolution continues to grow.

So does the issue of energy consumption.

With pressure mounting on electrical grids, companies are trying to find more efficient ways to supply that energy demand from those data centres.

We've got the CEO of one of those companies joining us.

Story continues

Now that is Peter Herwick of Schneider Electric.

Thank you so much for being here.

Thank you for having me.

So, Peter, we talk a lot here about a I demand and the demand it is then putting on the grid.

You guys sit in sort of that attempt to help things be more efficient.

Help that energy flow through your electrical components.

Where are you seeing the most acute need right now?

And is there really a mismatch between the energy demand and whether it's being met?

So you know, of course, it depends geography by geography.

But if you if you look at the data centres worldwide today, they use roughly 1.3 to 2% of the global energy and we anticipate this to double until 2030.

So there is quite a need that would be then the size of power consumption that you have in Japan for all the data centres worldwide.

So it is big.

But it is companies like ourselves.

You know, we furnish the electrical and the cooling management and data centres.

In fact, we are probably the largest in the world in this regard and go from grid to chip and chip to cool and it requires to find sustainable ways of doing it.

And of course, we have some solutions to do that.

So what?

What is the best way in order to do that?

And I guess I would ask also, is it a matter of increasing energy output or is it a matter of increasing energy efficiency?

How important are each of those components?

So, you know, 23 was one of the first years where we really see energy consumption go up in a long period of time.

And since data centres play a big role on the electrical consumption, you know there are also energy forms that are non electric.

It has been top of mind today, so the key is to figure out how can we do this with more renewables?

How can we do it in a more efficient way?

And we have a lot of clients that also buy sustainability consulting from us, A good client that we have in this public digital reality.

They bought, for example, five large power purchasing agreements for renewable energy.

So the data centres they are building at the moment are all with renewable energy.

And so the money that goes into those purchase power agreements is then used to build out more renewables, which is, I think, the way we want to go.

Are you seeing any kind of flagging in demand at all for these kinds of products, or is it only accelerating?

So, you know, I have, um I'm in New York speaking with some of our owners, and they ask me exactly the same question.

The, um, as somebody who, you know, furnishes the electrical train and the cooling train into the data centres.

We're, um we're industrial people, so it requires electricians, plumbers, construction companies and so forth.

And in this world, you don't have exponential growth because it requires the people to to do it.

Now, when you talk about software and when you talk about some of the gpus or the processes that go into the data centre, that's a different world where people do reservations for a couple of years into the future.

We see very solid growth, and we don't see a change in demand at the moment, probably we have visibility until 28.

And and you talked about, um, the different geographies.

I know you have a big business in North America now, and that has been growing.

I think it's the biggest part of your business.

Now, I've seen some estimates that we are going to see um, even more rapid demand, potentially or nearing the same rapid demand in the Asia Pacific region over the next five years.

Say, is that what you're seeing as well?

And are we gonna see the balance shift at all?

Yes.

So, you know, many people know Schneider, and I think we're we're a French company.

We're listed in the French Stock Exchange, But our largest geography is the US, followed by China, followed by India.

And then number four is France, in fact, 5 to 6% of our revenue in France.

So it's small, the data centre expansion in particular.

When we are talking generative A I, you have more power requirement and a lot of the companies want to do this in a sustainable way with little CO two.

So they go to geographies where there is a lot of power, a lot of land available because you need to have the land and the power usage.

So we would see data centres being built in geographies that we haven't seen before to learn those models, be it in in Australia, be it in Japan, be it in Singapore, in the Middle East, in countries in Europe that you wouldn't think about the northern Nordics because they have a lot of renewables and they have a lot of land.

Or in Spain, where you have a lot of wind, a lot of solar energy and also in Southern America, where you have a lot of hydro power that is available and also renewables.

And that's what the companies are worrying about.

So the data centre movement is is really a global movement.

Um, one other thing I wanted to ask you about is you all are rolling out New EV charging for commercial use.

Can you just And that's brand new if I'm not mistaken.

So just, um, talk to us a little bit about that new product.

Yeah.

So, you know, one needs to also understand a little bit the demand environment in this regard.

And, you know, if you move to California, for example, want to build a new house, Then the requirement is you put solar on your rooftop and then all of a sudden you become an energy generator and then you say, What do you do with the with the energy?

Am I feeding it back into the grid, or am I using it for my own vehicles?

And then people start putting a battery.

Also into their houses have two electric vehicles, so the management of the energy in the building becomes much, much more decisive.

So in the US, in California, we have launched new chargers for the home.

So it's the Schneider charge or a Schneider boost, which is a battery or a converter for us.

The potential has increased by the factor of 10 for these houses because it requires a lot of energy management.

You have producers, you have storage, you have grid connection and everything needs to be managed with the software.

So it's big for us.

Thanks so much for coming in.

It was really nice to meet you and to chat about the business.

I appreciate it.

Thanks very much.

Great to be with you.