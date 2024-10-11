Berkshire Hathaway trims Bank of America stake below 10%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) has further cut its stake in Bank of America (BAC) to below 10%. Berkshire has unloaded a total of 257 million shares over the past 13 weeks.

First up here, we've got Bank of America getting dropped, slashed, trimmed a little bit by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway cutting their stake in the bank below 10%.

Now this is critical.

Berkshire has unloaded a total of 257 million B of A shares over the past or 13 weeks.

Still, it remains the bank's biggest shareholder, with 775 million shares worth about $31 billion.

But this puts it below that threshold of 10% where it's required to actually disclose to the SEC some of its trading that it's doing within the name.

Yeah, and we asked, uh, McCray Sykes.

He was of Gabelli Fund earlier this week.

One of his picks was Bank of America, and our colleague Madison Mills asked him about whether or not Berkshire and Buffett selling their stake or or continually selling their stake in Bank of America.

Whether or not that was looked as maybe a worrisome sign and he said.

Obviously you never want to see the largest shareholder there cont continuously selling his stake.

But he did not the fact that these were for many of one off reasons that the bank is still in solid shape.

Yes, it has had a massive run up since Buffett specifically started buying, so he has made a tonne of money on this bet.

So it's not necessarily a reason there to sell the stock.

And I think that also explains why we aren't seeing maybe the degree of the action that you initially probably thought that you would, given the fact that this has been so continuous and we have heard about it so many times.

But I think you're exactly right.

It's now below the 10% threshold.

That is not something that necessarily comes as a surprise, especially on the heels of the continuous selling that we have seen over the last several weeks.

So we are seeing Bank of America here in extended hours, so actually moving to the upside up just about 1% October 15th is when those earnings drop, so we'll hear a little bit more from the bank at that point.

We certainly will and we're gonna have that for you right here in Yahoo Finance