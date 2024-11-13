Berkshire B class ETF may not appeal to long term investors: Expert

According to a regulatory filing, Kiwoom Securities Co. and Tidal Investments are working to package Berkshire Hathaway class B shares (BRK-B) into a leveraged ETF.

THOR Financial Technologies Chief Investment Officer Brad Roth sits down with Brad Smith for this week's ETF Report

"These leveraged products only work in short durations of time and on days, right? So if you're a long term investor looking to double your returns in Berkshire, this is actually not going to give you the 2x return that you're looking for. It's only going to give you that 2x daily return," Roth says. "I just don't see this garnering a lot of demand by day traders and by those people that are really looking to speculate on markets."

Catch Yahoo Finance's explainer on the difference between Berkshire Hathaway's class A (BRK-A) and class B shares (BRK-B).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.