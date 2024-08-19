Bar is set pretty high for Jackson Hole, Powell: Economist

While the Federal Reserve is looking to be on track start cutting interest rates in September, the Conference Board and Wells Fargo's Leading Economic Index (LEI) has been on the decline and edging closer to pandemic-era levels. Investors hope to hear more about Fed Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy in his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week.

Wells Fargo Senior Economist Tim Quinlan sits down with Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to talk about these economic indicators and what they are inferring about recession risks.

"The biggest hurdle for the economy at this stage of the game is the slowing underway in the jobs market. And the reason that that becomes problematic is the consumer spending has become more reliant on real income as a driver of it," Quinlan tells Yahoo Finance. "If you're really reliant on the labor market, the labor market is weakening, kind of argues for a slower pace of growth at a minimum. But we don't see enough of a deterioration yet to push us into the recession side of things."

Quinlan comments on the weight on Powell's shoulders ahead of this week's Jackson Hole event and rate cut expectations from markets:

"How does Powell kind of come to grips with the fact that financial market expectations have moved as much as they have, without, at the same time, promising on any kind of a meaningful drop? It's a really difficult task that he has."

With the fed expected to cut rates in September, the outlook for soft landing still in play.

But the leading economic indicators index, it comes from the conference board and Wells Fargo, it's showing otherwise a decline in July has brought the index near pandemic levels for more on the current state of the economy and which indicators we should be watching.

We want to welcome in TW and Wells Fargo, senior economist.

Hey Tim.

So it's tough to figure out what is going on with the economy because we have a lot of conflicting signals.

I know that you don't think the le I necessarily is the best way to capture right now, but break down for us.

Why?

Well, I mean, for starters, it has been signaling contraction for 29 consecutive months and you know, in fairness, it's not the only one, the yield curve has been inverted for the better part of the last two years.

The IM index, another bellwether has been in negative territory for, you know, most of the last two years.

So it's at this point where you've got a lot of signals of coming contraction and you know, the economy continues to sidestep them.

So there is a it was Howard Marks who said being too far ahead of your time is indistinguishable from being wrong, right?

So at some point, even if we were to enter a recession tomorrow, which is not what we think is the case.

But even if we were, you know, these, these have been gonging warning for for more than two years, not, not particularly helpful measures.

So, so Tim, you're not in a recession camp.

What does the US economy look like?

Tim then in your forecast in the near to intermediate term here?

Yeah, I think the the the biggest hurdle for the economy at this stage of the game is the slowing underway in the jobs market.

And you know, the reason that that becomes problematic is, you know, the consumer spending has become more reliant on real income as a driver of it.

Um for a while, we had savings from the pandemic that's more or less run its course.

And then we had widely available and relatively low cost consumer credit.

Well, we've kind of taken on a lot of excess credit and the cost of that credit has become more expensive.

So, you know, if you're really reliant on the labor market and the labor market is weakening, kind of argues for a slower pace of growth at a minimum, but we don't see enough of a deterioration yet to push us into the recession side of things.

I think, you know, most economists, you would talk to say that recession risks are more elevated today than they were a month or so ago.

But I don't think it's anyone's base case at this stage of the game.

Yeah.

And tim the whole question of the consumer, even how consumer spending is going to trend going forward based on the underlying um, fundamentals of the jobs market is sort of fascinating right now.

One of the interesting charts I saw today was from uh Goldman Sachs actually.

And it looks at um the consumer sentiment being expressed by executives on conference calls for their earnings conference calls and the tick up you see on the right is that there's effectively more optimism than pessimism right now.

So I find that fascinating because at the same time, what you're saying is true, some of the other fundamentals and you know, not having a job are not great for consumer spending.

So how do you figure out where the balance is gonna go?

Yeah, I think part of the, the, the issue that we're all struggling with is it is a true statement to say that most of the labor market data have come in weaker than expected for a while.

And it is simultaneously true that consumer sentiment, consumer spending last week's retail sale continue to come in better than expected.

And you know, it, that, that feels like it can't be a super sustainable thing forever.

But, you know, you, you, you've got to kind of call the balls and strikes here based on the hard data.

And that's, that's the environment that we're dealing with right now.

So I think, you know, that kind of helps make some sense of the fact that some of these executive statements are, you know, growing a bit more optimistic, you know, you could, you could point to the fact that while prices are not coming down, inflation is, and that is kind of, you know, taken one of the thorniest things that had been suppressing confidence and, you know, in the absence of that, we feel, you know, less bad than we did.

And so all else equal, you know, your case for a more positive outlook, Tim, I'm curious, you know, big event for the markets this week, the Feds Jackson O symposium, of course, Jay Powell speaking on Friday morning, what, what do you expect to hear from Mr Powell Tim?

He's got a tough job.

I mean, the um these, these Jackson Hole meetings, the bar is set pretty high, right?

Bernanke used this to articulate really big pivots and changes in policy and, you know, I think that there's a palpable expectation here and, and part of his problem is after the July meeting, there was an overt question like, hey, are you going to go 50 in September?

And his answer is basically, no, we're not even thinking about that at this time.

And financial markets have absolutely priced that in, in the weeks since largely on the back of this weak, weaker labor market data.

So how does Powell kind of come to grips with the fact that financial market expectations have moved as much as they have without at the same time promising on any kind of a meaningful drop.

It's a, it's a really difficult task that he has and I think perhaps the largest of all is he's cognizant of the fact that they are trying to negotiate a pivot in monetary policy at the penultimate moment before the election and they don't want that to be perceived as a political move.

So I think more so than any kind of promising any specific maneuver in September.

I think what Powell is apt to do is just sort of make the business case for how the Fed has largely been successful in bringing down inflation to within spitting distance of its target.

Well, at the same time, the other side of its dual mandate, the labor market is showing enough signs of weakening that there's a case for removing some of the restrictive policy that's been in place.

So I think that's, that's kind of what I'm looking for in his comments.

All right, we'll be watching.

I know you will as well.

Tim, thanks so much for joining the show today.

Appreciate it, but