Banks eager for pro-growth, deregulation environment under Trump

Bank stocks are rallying as investors become increasingly bullish on a pro-growth agenda under the incoming second Trump administration. Barclays senior equity analyst Jason Goldberg joins Market Domination to discuss his outlook and how this environment will benefit banks.

"If you think about what the administration has been talking about, it's a very pro-growth, less regulation backdrop. And not just less regulation for the financial services industry and the banks in particular which have been... saddled with increased regulation over the last couple of years, but more broadly than that," he tells Yahoo Finance.

Goldberg explains that this will create an environment conducive to increased loan growth and enhanced capital market activity among banks.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Angel Smith