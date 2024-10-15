US stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) are flat Tuesday morning coming off the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500's (^GSPC) record highs. Top earnings this morning include major banks Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C), as well as health giants Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Semiconductor titan Nvidia (NVDA) saw its stock run up to a record high in Monday's session, now dipping in pre-market on Bloomberg reports that the Biden administration could cap AI chip sales to select countries.

Lastly, crude oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) slump lower on news that Israel will not target Iran's production operations as geopolitical conflicts escalate, according to the Washington Post.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

First up us stock futures are flat after the major averages hit fresh records on Monday, the S and P 500 the Dow reaching new highs led by a rally in technology stocks.

Now investors turning to earnings as the next driver for market rally reports out this morning show trading revenue and deal making at Bank of America and Goldman Sachs led the banks to top earnings estimates.

Meanwhile, results from United Health saw the insurance giants lower the top end of its forecast while the former mercy chain Walgreens, they beat quarterly estimates but announcing plans to shutter 14% of its stores and now while investors are looking to United Airlines after the bell, Tuesday for the latest read on the health of corporate America plus all eyes on chips after in video and TS MC hit record highs and videos rally bringing the company closer to the title of the world's most valuable firm.

But chairs moving lower today on a Bloomberg report that the Biden administration will cap and video A I chip sales to some countries.

People familiar with the matter saying that the new framework would set a ceiling on export licenses for Middle Eastern countries looking to expand in a data centers and will hone in on the commodities space oil prices plunging after a report from the Washington Post that Israel may avoid targeting Iran's crude infrastructure investors concerns of a supply crunch easing after the report.

But new data from the International Energy Agency show geopolitical risks to oil output in the Middle East are being offset by a potential glut in supply.