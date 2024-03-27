Baltimore Bridge Collapses, Six Presumed Dead

Reuters

The companies were testing the program in 160 McDonald's restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas as part of the partnership that began in October 2022. Krispy Kreme said it would not supply its donuts to any other quick service restaurant in the U.S. through Dec. 31, 2026, as part of the agreement. The company has been aiming to open its outlets in at least 75,000 points of access such as quick-service restaurants and grocery stores around the world through a hub-and-spoke model.