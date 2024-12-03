AWS CEO, Salesforce AI strategy: Asking for a Trend

Josh Lipton digs deeper into the stories moving markets on Asking for a Trend.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer provides an overview of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) release and recent S&P 500 (^GSPC) price target increases.

Amazon's (AMZN) cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is holding its annual re:Invent conference. AWS CEO Matt Garman discusses the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

After Salesforce (CRM) shares gain after its mixed quarterly results, CFRA Research senior equity analyst Angelo Zino shares his bullish stance on the stock.

The Campbell's Company (CPB), Okta (OKTA), and Marvell Technology (MRVL) are some of the stocks on Yahoo Finance's trending ticker platform.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.