AWS CEO defends AI strategy: 'We're willing to be misunderstood'

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) has found itself competing with tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) in the AI race, with some investors perceiving AWS as falling behind.

At the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, Yahoo Finance reporter Madison Mills is joined by AWS CEO Matt Garman to get his take on this situation. Garman shares his perspective on why he believes AWS is pursuing the right AI strategy, despite market concerns.

"At Amazon, we have a saying that we're willing to be misunderstood for long periods of time. For us, we felt that it was more important to actually build a baseline platform that customers could really go build real enterprise value into their applications on, as opposed to rushing in and quickly getting out chatbot technology that... looks cool and allows people to write haikus and other things like that. But that's not really the eventual place that the value is gonna come from this technology; it's not just chatbots," Garman states.

Catch Yahoo Finance's full interview with Matt Garman click here

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

It's fascinating the conversations I've had with analysts even here today.

There seems to be this undertone of an idea that Amazon is behind when it comes to generative A I that Microsoft has the first mover advantage.

How worried are you about that?

Is that a concern for you?

That perception?

Yeah, well, I mean, I. I would be worried if I was, uh, you know, there's it's a partnership for them, by the way.

It's not their own technology.

And so that is an interesting, um, struggle for Microsoft, but they're also gonna have to deal with, which is it's not their own technology.

And there's actually, you know, interestingly in their their last earnings announcement, I believe, uh, open A. I was listed as a competitor of theirs, which is an interesting dynamic for them.

Story continues

But, um, you know, we we like to partner, not necessarily compete, But, uh, you know, I think, look, we're, uh, at Amazon.

We have a saying that we're we're willing to be misunderstood for long periods of time.

And for us, um, we felt that it was more important to actually build a baseline platform that customers could really go build real enterprise value into their applications on as opposed to rushing in and quickly getting out chatbot technology that that could, you know, looks cool and allows people to write haikus and other things like that.

But, you know, that's that's not really the eventual place that the value is gonna come from this technology.

It's not just chat bots.

And so I think a lot of others were quick to go out there and, by the way, open A. I has great technology, so you know they have really good models.

But there's a lot of other pieces out there, and I think the more you can be industry specific and understand how you help customers solve specific problems, the more you have a platform to help customers build really good rag indexes like we have with knowledge bases or build agents into your A I so that you can actually go and, um, execute, um, on various different capabilities.

Um, the more you can have some of these other pieces that are not just the model, I think the model is the first thing that the the world has built, and now you're seeing a lot of these other capabilities and, um and that's why we're actually seeing so bedrock, which is that platform for us is a really, really rapidly growing business for us, and, uh and I'm quite bullish, that inference, which is really the the piece of a I where the enterprises go and actually build it into their application.

Customers are gonna want to build that on the platform where they have their applications running.

And so we're increasingly seeing more and more customers use the bedrock platform to actually go build real applications into their actual enterprise applications.

And so, um, you know, it's OK, you guys can, uh you can say what you like, but it's, uh I think that taking a step back, thinking about what customers are really gonna want over the long term and building taking the time to build that secure, great platform, um, is gonna be great for our customers.

And and I think, um, we're already seeing that business really start to accelerate