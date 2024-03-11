Authors sue Nvidia over AI copyright claim

STORY: AI chip champion Nvidia is being sued by three authors who claim it used their works without permission to train its systems.

Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O’Nan filed a proposed class action suit on Friday in San Francisco.

They are seeking unspecified damages for people in the U.S. whose content helped train Nvidia’s NeMo AI platform.

The trio say their writing was part of a dataset of almost 200,000 works used by the company before being taken down last October.

Nvidia declined to comment on the case over the weekend.

But the lawsuit drags it into a growing body of litigation by writers over generative AI.

The technology creates new content based on inputs such as text, images or sounds.

Other firms facing similar suits including ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and its backer Microsoft.

Nvidia has soared in prominence over the past year on bets its chips will dominate the market for such AI products.

Its shares are up almost 600% since the end of 2022.