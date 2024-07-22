Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,690.39
    -36.41 (-0.16%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,505.00
    -39.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • DOW

    40,287.53
    -377.47 (-0.93%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7285
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.54
    +0.41 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,292.17
    +1,191.07 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,397.85
    +66.95 (+5.03%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,407.00
    +7.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,184.35
    -13.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    +0.0500 (+1.19%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,783.25
    +70.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.52
    +0.59 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,155.72
    -49.17 (-0.60%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,560.37
    -503.42 (-1.26%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6686
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

Australian Prime Minister Reacts to Biden Withdrawing From Race

WSJ

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised President Joe Biden’s legacy in public service and described him as a “great friend of Australia.”