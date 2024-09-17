August retail sales, investor survey, Intel Foundry: 3 Things

August retail sales outdid Wall Street estimates, rising by 0.1% month-over-month against expectations to drop by 0.2%.

According to a Bank of America fund managers survey, 79% of investors are pricing in a soft landing scenario as the Federal Reserve readies to cut interest rates at its September meeting this week.

Intel (INTC) shares move higher on the news the semiconductor company plans to spin off its foundry business into an independent subsidiary.

Stock futures are rising after retail sales came in stronger than expected.

In August, we're looking at a one month month, over month here gain of 1/10 of a percent versus the decline of 2/10 that was expected by economists.

Now, even with the unexpected resilience of the consumer last month, markets are still pricing in a deeper 50 basis point cut tomorrow.

Traders looking at the 67% probability of that half a percent cut according to the CMEF watch to despite traders calling for a larger rate cuts, investors are still optimistic about a soft landing.

The latest Bank of America Fund Manager survey finding that 79% of investors are betting on the soft landing up from 76% last month and Intel shares are higher on plans to turn its foundry business into a subsidiary inside the company.

The unit will have its own board and be able to raise outside capital Intel also saying it will expand its strategic collaboration with Amazon web services and to take further action to further drive its A I strategy and streamline its product portfolio.

