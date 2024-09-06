August jobs report, Broadcom Q3 earnings disappoint: Yahoo Finance

All eyes are on the August jobs report — the first reading since July’s print ignited recession fears and spurred a market sell-off. This critical labor reading will paint a clearer picture of the size of the interest rate cut investors can expect from the Federal Reserve ahead of its highly anticipated September meeting. Meanwhile, the chip sector remains under pressure after Broadcom (AVGO) reported its third quarter earnings, disappointing Wall Street with its fourth quarter outlook. This comes as the US will roll out new export controls on chips, now targeting quantum computing and high-bandwidth chips. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include UiPath (PATH). Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), and Mobileye Global (MBLY).

Key guests include:

9:00 a.m. ET - Daniel Newman, The Futurum Group CEO

9:30 a.m. ET - Michael Reinking NYSE Sr. Market Strategist

9:45 a.m. ET - Julie Su, Acting U.S. Labor Secretary

10:20 a.m. ET - Allan Thygesen, DocuSign CEO

11:15 a.m. ET - David Kimball, Prosper CEO