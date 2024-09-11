August CPI: Which sectors saw prices rise the most & least

August's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was in line with economist expectations, showing a 2.5% increase compared to the same month last year. Yahoo Finance reporter Molly Moorhead delves into the details of this inflation report, highlighting which items saw the biggest price jumps and which became more affordable in August.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

August consumer price index numbers.

They are out this morning coming in mostly in line with expectations.

But if you dive deeper into the data, you'll see that inflation is still sticky in some areas while prices are going down in others.

So where should you expect to pay a little bit more or maybe a little less at the check out these days?

Our own Molly Morehead joins us now to tell us more.

Molly.

Let's start with where prices are rising.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first here.

What are we seeing?

Hey, Brad, um the one that jumped out at me was the cost of eating out.

So going to a restaurant is a bigger splurge uh than it's been in the past that uh index rose 4%.

Uh Even vending machine prices.

We're, we're paying more for candy bars than we were a year ago.

That's up.

And overall groceries are easing the the cost of eating at home.

But certain foods are up eggs which you remember surged a lot in the pandemic.

They're up 28% from a year ago.

Uh And then another big one that just is not letting up is car insurance.

Everybody in every part of the country is feeling this.

It was the, the index was closer to 20% earlier this year, but it's still clocking in at 16 and 16.5% right now.

Ok.

So not as bad as it was, but still very high right now.

It's 6.5% as you mentioned there.

Uh Where are we also seeing prices fall right now?

Some, some reprieve or some retreat in prices.

Uh So a little bit of good news, although that when something's down, it doesn't mean the price is falling.

Story continues

It just means it's not growing as fast and where we're seeing that is in use cars, those were also really high in the pandemic there.

Uh there that price growth is slowing 10% compared to last year, over 10%.

And then uh cell phones, which everybody likes to get a new cell phone when the new one comes out.

So that, that index is down 9.3% from last year.

Uh And those are significant, you know, those are common purchases.

We're all kind of shopping for cars and trucks and phones a lot of the time and that's getting better.