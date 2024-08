GlobeNewswire

INVL Technology announces a presentation to be used in meetings with investors. Additional information: INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had an equity and a net asset value of EUR 43.95 million at the end of June this year, which is 1% more than at the start of the year. Their per share value of its equity and NAV was EUR 3.6658 and was up 1.7% from the start of the year. INVL Technology had an unaudited net profit of EUR 0.62 million in the first half of 2024, compared