ASML trims outlook and sends AI chip stocks Nvidia, AMD lower

ASML Holdings (ASML) leads chipmaker stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) lower after the company trimmed its 2025 guidance which seemingly sounded the alarm that there's trouble in the chip sector. The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman joins Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to break down ASML's guidance amid reports that the Biden administration is weighing capping AI chip sales to certain countries.

“I don't think what ASML came out with is actually negative for the AI trade,” Newman tells Yahoo Finance, noting that “in fact, their CEO said that when he came out and made the announcements, talked about the strength of AI.”

“What we did see is a bifurcation. We see this kind of lagging recovery that's going on with some of the more traditional communication networks, industrial and IoT chips (Internet of Things), [and] even PCs and devices. We saw some early shipment data on these AI PCs, maybe not being as strong, but that data center AI number wasn't affected.”

Newman finds Nvidia's sell-off after hitting an all-time high share price yesterday "surprising."

"I think some of the other areas could have sold, but [for] Nvidia... maybe it was just more about the run-up and people just looking for some sort of reason to sell," Newman says, noting that Nvidia and AMD stocks are pulling back from recent gains.

He views it as a "two-sided argument" as recovery slows: "And that means that investment in capital equipment is slower, and clearly not being able to sell to China is going to have an impact on ASML as well.”

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Chip maker.

A SML.

Let's turn to that name, weigh for sure on semiconductor stocks after trimming its 2025 guidance amid chip sector weakness as M L's surprise guidance cut in its earlier than expected third quarter report sending other chip stocks lower Invidia among the list of semiconductor names under pressure today slipping back from its freshly minted high.

Here with more is the Futura group, Ceo Daniel Newman Dan.

It is always good to see you.

Uh Let's start with a SML uh Dan because listen, we got those numbers, they leak early.

They are not great relative expectations.

You can see investors reacting, walk us through that, that those numbers that report Dan and what what you made of it?

Yeah, I thought there was a lot of takes out there.

I didn't see a lot of great ones, Josh, I I was actually a little surprised.

Now there's two sides of this, right you guys were talking about is there a single stimulus or a single factor driving this next wave of earnings?

And of course, we know A I has been the big trigger.

So you see a lot of selling going on around NVIDIA and A MD.

And both of those companies are on an absolute terror to the upside because of their newest A, uh, you know, their newest A I GP US.

I don't think what A SML came out with is actually negative for the A I trade.

In fact, their CEO said that when he came out and made the announcements talked about the strength of A I.

But what we did see is a bifurcation.

We see this, you know, this kind of lagging recovery that's going on with some of the more traditional communication networks, industrial uh and IOT chips, even P CS and devices, we saw some early shipment data on these A IP CS maybe not being as strong, but that data center A I number wasn't affected.

So seeing NVIDIA cells so hard in a reaction to it kind of was surprising to me, I think some of the other areas could have sold.

But NVIDIA, I think to your point, maybe it was just more about the run up and people just looking for some sort of reason to sell well and, and a lot of the commentary I was seeing Dan around a SML is that the shortfall is coming from the likes of Intel and Samsung backing off of their capital expenditures rather than sort of less spending for the most advanced A I chips.

I mean, but let's face it.

Besides NVIDIA, a lot of the chip industry still gets most of its revenue from non A I.

Right.

Yeah, there's a, there's definitely an impact to Julie about how the overall, like I said, you know, things like P CS, mobile devices, automotive are they impacted here.

We've seen as we've tracked a number of the companies, you know, in F PGA S and P CS and devices in communications networks, all of have said slow recoveries.

We heard from companies like Marvel and Lati semiconductor, slow recovery in sort of core parts of the business.

But their core business now is A I.

So I kind of looked at it as a two sided argument.

I think there's some strength in A I but these are big expensive capital purchases with a longer foresight.

So what I do think the market got right was that recovery is slower and that means that investment in capital equipment is slower and clearly not being able to sell to China is going to have an impact on a SML as well.