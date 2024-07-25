Asian shares hammered by jitters over Big Tech earnings

STORY: Asian stocks took a hit Thursday amid jitters over the outlook for Big Tech.

Japan was worst hit, with the Nikkei index down around 2.5% in morning trade.

Chipmaker Renesas plunged as much as 16%, with Hitachi among other big decliners.

The rest of the region wasn’t spared, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Hong Kong both off 1.5% or more.

It all followed big falls on Wall Street earlier.

The Nasdaq index shed almost 4% after lackluster earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.

That marked its worst one-day fall since 2022.

Prime Capital strategist Will McGough says U.S. politics is also a looming issue for global markets:

“We obviously have the election coming up, which is going to induce a lot of volatility, although it's not going to have immediate impact on the markets. The markets are going to be trying to figure out what the impact of future policies out of DC will have on today. But we can't figure that out until we get more clarity around what Washington DC is going to look like.”

One analyst said worries over China’s growth prospects played into the falls in Asia.

A surprise move Thursday by the country’s central bank to cut long-term borrowing costs did nothing to lift the mood.

Even strong earnings weren’t enough to spare equities.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its best quarter in six years, boosted by AI demand.

But its shares still plunged around 8%.

Instead, money flowed into some assets traditionally seen as safe havens, with the Japanese yen up more than 1% overnight.