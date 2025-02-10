Asian and EU steelmakers' shares fall after Trump escalates tariffs

STORY: Shares in European and Asian steelmakers fell on Monday (Feb 10).

It comes after President Trump announced on Sunday (Feb 9) that he would introduce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

And he's promised further announcements on Tuesday or Wednesday of broader reciprocal tariffs to match those of countries importing U.S. goods.

The largest sources of U.S. steel imports are thought to be Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

Followed by South Korea and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Canada accounted for 79% of U.S. primary aluminum imports in the first 11 months of 2024.

Some have warned Trump's actions could first of all damage the U.S. economy by increasing the cost of the raw materials it depends on.

In South Korea, the Industry Ministry called in steelmakers to discuss how to minimize the impact of tariffs.

Hyundai Steel shares dipped by as much as 2.9% amid a broader decline among South Korean steelmakers.

While European steelmakers – which account for about 15% of imports into the US – also took a hit.

The European Commission said it saw no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports.

Adding that it "will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers."