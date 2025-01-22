Arm, Oracle jump on Trump’s AI push: Yahoo Finance

Tech stocks are leading the market gains with Nvidia, Arm Holdings, and Oracle all jumping on President Trump’s Stargate project aimed at boosting AI infrastructure in the United States. Those gains are pushing all three of the major averages higher, with the Nasdaq jumping more than one percent. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance today include Netflix, Microsoft, and Johnson & Johnson.

Key guests include:

3:15 p.m. ET - Sheila Bair, Former Chair of the FDIC

4:00 p.m. ET - Mark Malek, Siebert Chief Investment Officer

4:50 p.m. ET - Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufacturers President & CEO