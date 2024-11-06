Arm Holdings earnings beat, Q3 revenue outlook falls short

Arm Holdings (ARM) reported second quarter adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, topping the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $0.26. Revenue of $844 million topped the expected $810.9 million.

For the third quarter, Arm expects adjusted earnings of $0.32 to $0.36 per share, which is in line with the $0.34 estimate. However, the range for its Q3 revenue is $920 million to $970 million. The midpoint of that range is $945 million, which falls short of the $950.9 million that Wall Street was expecting.

In the video above, Market Domination Overtime Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the chip giant's results.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.