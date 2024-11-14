Applied Materials stock slips on outlook

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, topping Street estimates of $2.19. Net sales of $7.05 billion was just above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $6.97 billion.

The stock traded lower in after-hours trading due to the outlook. The semiconductor company sees first quarter net sales of $6.75 billion to $7.55 billion, putting the midpoint of the range at $7.15 billion. Analysts had been expecting $7.25 billion.

Market Domination Overtime Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss the results in the video above.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.