Apple's iPhone event is on Monday. Here's what to expect.

Apple (AAPL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated product launch event on Monday, September 9th. To provide insights into what consumers can expect, CNET Senior Editor Lisa Eadicicco joins Asking for a Trend to discuss.

Eadicicco notes that investors are primarily focused on the likely iPhone 16 product line-up, which is expected to be the "star of the show." However, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple is also set to unveil three new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods.

"I think the big question on everybody's mind is gonna be how does Apple Intelligence play into all of this," Eadicicco states. She points out that some anticipated features include AI-powered text rewriting and email summarization, as well as an enhanced version of Siri tailored to individual users.

Regarding Apple's AI integration, Eadicicco told Yahoo Finance, "I think Apple's approach, based on what we've seen, is more contextual, it's more about kind of connecting the dots between the different apps on your phone and kind of using Siri as a way to do that." However, she cautions that these new AI features may not necessarily drive a widespread upgrade cycle among consumers.

That's probably going to be the star of the show, but we're also expecting to see three new Apple watches.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg this morning and some new airpods as well.

But I think the big question on everybody's mind is going to be how does Apple Intelligence play into all of this?

We heard we got like a preview of Apple's A I plans back at WW DC in June.

And I do feel like this September event is going to be where we kind of see how those plans will come into play in the future.

When we talk about these new A I features Lisa for folks who don't follow this stuff as closely as you do.

What, what are we talking about?

How is that, how are these features gonna really improve the user experience?

Yeah, absolutely.

So it's hard to say how impactful they will be until we actually use them since they're not out yet.

But in terms of what apple has shown, there's gonna be new tools for rewriting text messages and emails, summarizing text messages, a new version of Siri, that's more contextual and knows more about your personal information so that it can answer uh more personal questions and things like that.

So I think it will take some time for consumers to warm up to these features and kind of see how they fit into their lives.

See that actually did a survey with you go to see how people feel about A I features and it turns out that 25% of respondents actually don't find them very useful yet and aren't interested in getting more A I features on their phones.

So I do think this is going to be something that consumers will have to warm up to over a long period of time.

I don't know if it's going to be A driver for upgrades.

I do think people continue to look at battery life and camera quality and things like that.

But um but yeah, it will be interesting to see what Apple has to say on Monday.

Would you expect all those usual bells and whistles to Lisa?

I mean, the faster processor, the better camera.

Yeah, absolutely.

So especially for the pro models, we're expecting to see larger screens and the new dedicated camera button.

So if you want to take a picture instead of having to press that button on the screen, the reports say that there's going to be an actual physical shutter button, more like a regular camera.

So that will be interesting.

And we are expecting to see new processors because Apple usually refreshes its new phones with new chips and that's going to be really important for some of these new A I features as well.

You think they raise prices, Lisa for these new models.

It's really hard to say.

So we do have an idea of how much Apple usually charges for new iphones.

Usually the cheapest model starts at about $800 whereas the pro Max starts at like 1200.

But it's interesting because we have seen other companies like Google and Samsung raising the prices of their phones.

So it's hard to say if Apple will follow the same route, it's possible that maybe these new A I features require more computing power and maybe that's contributing to some of the price hikes we've seen.

But yeah, it's, it's hard to say until we know for sure.

On Monday, you, you know, this industry so well.

So, you know, these new A I features that Apple is introducing, you know, rolling out, um are they markedly different than what some rivals already have?

I'm thinking the likes of the Googles and Samsung's, some of it's the same and some of it's or similar I should say.

And some of it's different.

For example, I think Apple's approach based on what we've seen is more contextual.

It's more about kind of connecting the dots between the different apps on your phone and kind of using Siri as a way to do that.

But then there are also some other things that do feel similar to features we've seen from Samsung and Google, like the ability to uh you know, generate an image based on a sketch or rewrite text messages in a different tone and things like that.

Finally, let's talk about the wearables too, Lisa, what should we expect?

Watch and airpods wise?

Yes.

So uh a report from Bloomberg indicates that there will be three new Apple watches at this event.

A new Apple watch, se the Apple Watch 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra Three.

Now it's really that second one that I think is the most interesting the Apple Watch 10 because we're expecting a little bit of a redesign.

And then in terms of airpods, we're expecting to see a new version of the entry level airpods and the mid tier airpods that will kind of bridge the gap between that middle tier model and the pro models as well.

You think there's a chance, Lisa, we get one more thing, we get the surprise or the, or listen or, or the reporting is just, it's too good now, it's very tough for a surprise to come through.

I do feel like it is very tough for a surprise to come through.

A lot of the reports that we see from Bloomberg, the predictions that we see from certain analysts like Ming Qi Ko do tend to be very accurate.

So I do feel like we have a good idea of what to expect, but what we don't know is how Apple will present it.

And of course, there's always a chance that anything could happen, but it'll be interesting to see exactly where this goes.

But I think for sure we know we can expect some new iphones, Lisa, we'll all be watching.

Thanks so much for joining the show.

Have a great weekend.

Thanks for having me.