Apple's App Store rules breach EU rules - regulator

STORY: Apple is in hot water with European authorities again.

EU antitrust regulators said Monday the company's App Store conditions breach the bloc's tech rules.

They accuse the U.S. tech giant of preventing app developers from steering consumer to alternative offers.

It's a charge which could lead to a large fine for the iPhone maker.

The accusation against Apple is the first by the European Commission under its landmark Digital Markets Act, or DMA.

Those rules aim to rein in the power of Big Tech and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Apple's new terms don't allow app developers to communicate freely with their end users, and to conclude contracts with them.

The Commission also criticised the fees charged by Apple for facilitating via the App Store the initial acquisition of a new customer by developers.

Apple said it had made a number of changes over recent months to comply with the DMA, and was confident its plan is in accordance with the law.

The EU executive said it was also opening another investigation into Apple.

That's over the firm's new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores and whether these were necessary and proportionate.

DMA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 10% of their global annual turnover.