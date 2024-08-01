Will Apple's new AI features spur a new iPhone upgrade cycle?

Apple (AAPL) released its third quarter report revealing it beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, although it showed a decline in iPhone sales year-over-year. Apple showed off its AI software update at its latest WWDC. Could it spur an iPhone upgrade cycle?

Maxim Group managing director and senior consumer internet analyst Tom Forte joins Asking For A Trend to break down Apple's latest quarterly report and how the company will operate moving forward.

Forte points out: "I think the ultimate story for Apple is that there will be an upgrade cycle for iPhones, which is still the most important product, half their revenue. The question is how quickly will that start? Because there were headlines recently suggesting that they're going to have new hardware for consumers, assumingly in September, but they may have to wait for a software update to get Apple Intelligence to work."

Forte has a Hold rating on the stock: "Because you're looking at a PE north of 30 times versus the big tech peers, more like 27.5. And when you compare the iPhone trends before the 5G, there was actually a lot more pent up demand for new iPhones leveraging 5G networks then I believe there's pent up demand for artificial intelligence." However, he points out a challenge for Apple: "When you look at Europe, which is about 25% of revenue and China, which is about 19% of revenue, it doesn't appear that they're going to be able to launch Apple Intelligence any time soon."

All right, let's get some more uh immediate reaction on this.

Let's go to Tom Forte Maxim Group, Managing director, senior consumer internet analyst.

Uh Tom uh Apple's results are out.

Get, let's get your quick take on the report.

What what do you make of it, Tom before the June quarter.

Uh I would say it was a net positive with up upside on both top and bottom line uh and better than expected results on the iphone.

So if there was one negative in the June quarter, it was as you pointed out that the revenue performance in China was weaker than expected.

I do think though that investors are going to be hyper focused on this September quarter outlook.

Uh If you look at the June quarter when they gave their outlook, they did not actually give an outlook for iphone sales.

They talked about top line being up low single digits, they gave some color on services and ipads, but they didn't give specific outlook for iphones.

So with the expectation that you're gonna have an upgrade cycle on A I, uh I really look forward to their commentary on expectations for September, especially for iphones um and, and what do you think, as you say, we didn't necessarily get all of that color before?

What are you expecting to get from Apple?

And how do we, you know, it's almost like the, the J Powell game, like, how do we read between the lines of what they say?

So I think the ultimate story for Apple is that there will be an upgrade cycle for iphones, which is still the most important pro product half their revenue.

The question is, how quickly will that start?

Because there were headlines recently suggesting that they're going to have new hardware for consumers assumingly in September, but they may have to wait for a software update to get Apple Intelligence to work.

So how quickly are they gonna see this upgrade cycle for A I?

Uh and I think they'll give us enough breadcrumbs to have a sense after they report after the earnings call, Tom, you know, you often hear bulls say, listen, a lot of this just comes down to Apple's installed base the number of active devices in people's hands all around the world.

In fact, Apple is saying um their installed base of active devices reach a new all time high in all geographic segments and bulls.

Tom will say, listen, um there's a lot folks out there on relatively old devices and, and they're looking for a reason to upgrade.

So Tim Cook's gonna come to the stage on in September, he's gonna show you that new iphone, faster processor, better camera.

Hey, some new A IA I features too and, and the optimist to take is there's just so many people who are looking at this point, they're sitting there with a phone that's 234 years old, Tom.

And, and they're encouraged to, encouraged to upgrade and they're gonna have all the reason they need to, to upgrade.

What do, what do you say to that, that argument, Tom.

So here's, I guess why I have a hold in the stock because you're looking at a pe north of 30 times uh versus the big tech peers more like 27.5.

And when you compare the iphone trends before the five G, uh there is actually a lot more pent up demand for new iphones leveraging five G networks.

Then I believe there's pent up demand for artificial intelligence.

So yes, I think you have a lot of devices out there that are in need of upgrade.

The other challenge is regulatory.

So when you look at Europe, which is about 25% of revenue and China, which is about 19% of revenue, uh it doesn't appear that they're going to be able to launch Apple Intelligence anytime soon.

So I think there's, you know, pent up demand a lot of consumers with older devices, but I don't know that we're going to see an immediate unlock uh with the iphone 16.

Um And you mentioned China.

Uh of course, even though uh Luca Maestri did tell Josh that things in China are trending better.

The number itself did miss estimates last quarter.

So what do you make of that?

I think China is still something we need to monitor closely.

Uh If you remember last quarter, there are a lot of press reports suggesting that things were materially weaker in China than they actually were.

So I think China is holding up reasonably well.

I look for additional details on the earnings call.

But you know, again, I think the challenge will be, will there be a major upgrade cycle if they can't have Apple Intelligence in China?

Tom, always great to have you on the show.

Thanks for that instant reaction and analysis.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.