Apple seems to be collateral damage in US-China trade war

Apple (AAPL) is in focus after reports were published Wednesday stating that China's antitrust regulators are considering a probe focused on App Store fees. The reported antitrust focus comes amid heightened US-China trade tensions and US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Brad Smith on "Wealth" to break down the details and explain what this situation could mean for the upcoming launch of the iPhone SE 4.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.