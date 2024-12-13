Apple plans to manufacture AirPods in India: Report

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly preparing to begin AirPods production in India during the first quarter of 2025, marking the second major product after the iPhone to be manufactured outside of China. The move represents part of the company's broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint.

