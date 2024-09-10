Advertisement
Apple loses EU case, Oracle stock jumps on Q1 beat: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

Apple (AAPL) faces a major setback as the European Union’s top court ordered the tech giant to pay nearly 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. This ruling comes just hours after Apple's launch of its new iPhone 16 lineup. Meanwhile, Oracle (ORCL) shares are higher after reporting first quarter earnings that topped investor expectations on both the top and bottom line. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include GameStop (GME), Rubrik (RBRK), and Arm Holdings (ARM).

9:10 a.m. ET Scott Chronert, Citigroup Head of U.S. Equity Strategy
9:30 a.m. ET Kenny Polcari, Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist
10:05 a.m. ET Deepak Puri, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank America Chief Investment Officer
10:45 a.m. ET Tobin Marcus, Wolfe Research Head of US Policy and Politics
11:05 a.m. ET Cindy Beaulieu, Conning CIO North America