Apple, Deckers earnings, Walgreens dividend: Market Minute

Apple (AAPL) stock eases into positive territory after topping fiscal first quarter earnings estimates, while reporting a decline in iPhone sales and sales in China.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) — the parent company of footwear brands Hoka One One and UGG — is seeing its shares drop off by over 16% despite beating fiscal third quarter forecasts.

Lastly, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) sinks lower after the pharmacy chain suspended its quarterly dividend.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.