Apollo releases 5-year financial plan

Editor's note: Apollo Global Management is the majority owner of Yahoo, Yahoo Finance's parent company

We're watching Apollo Global Management.

That is, of course, the parent company of Yahoo Finance out with its five year financial plan ahead of its investor day, the company now projecting $10 billion in revenue annually and overseen $1.5 trillion in assets under management by 2029 you can see there on your screen the stock up over 2.7%.

I also took a look at some reaction from analyst over a Bloomberg Intelligence earlier today, saying that they think that this goal of 1 $1.5 trillion of a UM is achievable.

It's within reach, and that's partially why you're seeing a positive lift when it comes to the stock.

They're expecting annual inflows of around $275 billion so certainly huge lift there and fee related earnings growth as well, coming in at 20% annually.

That is a huge potential lift there.

Exactly when you take a look at what may be more accurately, this look like here Apollo as CEO Mark Ro and touting retirement wealth and infrastructure, including transition to renewable energy as some of those tail ones that's going to drive that growth going forward.

And And what he did say at Investor Day was quote At the end of the day, Private will win over public, and we talk a lot about the interest within the private market right now and private investment and exactly what that looks like going forward here.

So again, it looks like a lot of growth.

That's his budget here from Apollo to say the Lee is releasing $10 billion an revenue projection head of Investor day Investor day happening right now, as we do, get the wires crossing, uh, and and make sure you keep it right here on Yahoo Finance.

We mentioned the fact that Apollo is our parent company.

We will also be hearing from Mark Roland, the CEO of Apollo.

Apollo's CEO