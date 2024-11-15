Anduril CEO on where AI should used in defense

From the Yahoo Finance Invest conference, Anduril Industries Co-Founder and chief executive officer Brian Schimpf speaks with Yahoo Finance anchor Josh Lipton about how and when it is most ethical and optimal to deploy artificial intelligence during military conflicts.

"What is that point of accountability we really want the humans to have? How can we really use AI to get rid of those mechanical, repetitive aspects where humans get fatigued, they make mistakes? They're actually not as optimal in that case," Schimpf explains.

"But what we want them to do is use of force — like when is this justified? When does this make sense? When have we satisfied the rules of engagement? And the military has always had a very good system around this."

This post was written by Daniel A. Nelson