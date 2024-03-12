Amid protests, Tesla gets power back in Germany

STORY: Tesla has seen power restored at its plant in Germany.

The EV maker had been without electricity after an arson attack on a nearby pylon last week.

Late Monday, power firm E.ON said repairs had been completed and the connection restored.

The outage cost Tesla production of around 1,000 cars per day, meaning hundreds of millions of euros in damages.

Now it says it’s not clear how long it will take to fully restore production.

A far-left group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but they are far from the only ones unhappy with the firm’s presence in the area.

The weekend saw protests by local people angered by moves to expand the plant near Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla wants to roughly double capacity to about one million cars per year.

But the plan has already hit trouble, with residents voting down a plan to fell trees on the site.

This protester says the factory would endanger drinking water supplies in the area.

Others say polls show a majority of local residents are against the expansion.

It’s all just the latest headache for Tesla in Europe, where it has faced a bumpy ride of late.

The company also faces mounting union pressure for collective bargaining deals in Nordic countries, and has seen supplies disrupted by the attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.