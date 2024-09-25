Americans struggle to balance current finances, retirement planning

New data from Principal reveals that less than 50% of Americans believe they can manage their current finances while also planning for the future. Principal's President of Retirement & Income Solutions Chris Littlefield discusses why this perception may not reflect reality for most people.

Littlefield points out that inflation has significantly impacted American consumers. The combination of rising prices and the depletion of pandemic savings is causing individuals to "really feel that stress," he says. While many Americans may feel that saving for retirement while managing current finances is unattainable, Littlefield notes there is still "a big effort" among Americans to save.

However, Littlefield highlights a concerning gender gap in savings habits. Women lag behind men "across nearly every measure of financial inclusion," he explains. While 52% of men say they can manage long-term financials as well as their current needs, only 39% of women say the same. This disparity is reflected in retirement account balances, where women typically have lower savings than their male counterparts.

Are you worried that you aren't saving enough money for retirement?

You might be better off than you think.

Actually, according to the latest data from principal, less than half of Americans say they can meet their financial obligations today while also saving for retirement.

But in reality, the numbers might tell a different story here to discuss.

We've got Chris Littlefield, who is principal's president of retirement and Income solutions.

Great to have you here in studio with us, Chris.

Thank you, Brent.

Absolutely so I mean, let's talk about this.

It's seems like people feel they're in worse off shape than they actually might be.

Why do you think that is?

Well, I think certainly the inflation has really had a pernicious effect on the American consumer.

I think people talk about the 3% headline inflation rate, but I don't think that really captures the impact that inflation has had combined with the depletion of pandemic area savings.

And so I think people are really feeling that stress.

And so when you talk to people in less than half, say, I don't feel I can do both and manage my financial situation as well as say, for for retirement savings.

That's natural.

But what we see in our survey data is that a number of working Americans are actually making a big effort to save.

We've seen a big increase in deferral rates and savings rates.

We've seen half of people starting to save.

Uh, in our survey, we've seen another half that are increasing their rates.

And about a quarter of people say that they're increasing their rates as their salary is increasing.

So adopting good retirement savings habits when it comes to retirement savings as well, since you bring that up and the habits that we need to put together principle has found that Americans perception of their ability to save is different than the reality of the situation.

So how do you kind of change the habits that are going to be effective in saving for retirement as well?

Yeah, it really a lot of a lot of working parents just don't know what to do.

And so, being able to provide advice and have somebody that you trust a lot of the retirement plan providers are able to offer resources at the work site that people can go to and start talking to and and the ability to talk to somebody a financial advisor, somebody that can help them make decisions is really impactful because people just don't really know what to do.

And how do they get themselves out of this particular problem that they're in?

I wanna do a little perception versus reality here.

One perception that financials and and one perception that principle has found out as well to be true is the retirement savings gap between men and women.

Why are are we seeing women struggle to save as much as male counterparts right now?

Yes, I you know, I think it's a great point in our global financial inclusion survey.

That principle conducted, we found that women lag men nearly across nearly every measure of financial inclusion.

Um, women are when you ask them the question.

Can you manage both your immediate financial as well as your retirement long term savings?

Uh, less than 40% of women say that they're comfortable doing that, and over 50% of men say that they're comfortable doing that.

And the retirement balances reflect that retirement, uh, women's retirement balances within plans.

Those principal supports are 44% lower than men, and there's a lot of explanations that we're well aware of.

The wage gap continues to be a challenge.

Um, that many times the caregiving role is really impacting that ability.

Uh, and so there's a lot of reasons for it, and it really speaks to the need for personalised advice.

If we just go with the one set solution for all men and women throughout the workplace, people of colour women, um, you're not gonna have a good outcome.

And so it really needs to be personalised.

We need to deal with those issues that are specific to women.

Good to highlight those factors as well.

We gotta do a lot more work to close the gaps on many of those instances.

Chris, as you think about more broadly the differing in generations as well.

It was really interesting one of the stats that I was looking across that came from principle as well.

41% of millennials think they're gonna have financial freedom to live and do as they wish in retirement.

Yet the generation's collective wealth is up nearly $10 trillion in just four years, according to some Fed data here.

So which generation And how are you seeing generations prepared differently for retirement.

Yeah, So I think what we're seeing in the baby boomer generation and in Gen. X, we're actually seeing a change in behaviour to change range over over a quarter of them.

Nearly a third of those generations are changing their savings habits because they're changing their view on when they're gonna be able to retire.

And so we're seeing an increase in savings from that generation.

If we look at, uh, generation Z or, uh, the millennials there, it's still in the understanding phase of retirement.

So a surprising statistic that came out of the survey is that nearly 30% of Gen. Z started saving because they didn't realise they were even eligible to save.

And so there's this lack of understanding of what's available at the workplace.

And so I think a lot of those generations that are earlier in their career just really need to work with their employer and understand the benefits that are already available to them That don't won't cost them anything.

Yeah, take that full match.

Why not?

Don't leave money on the table.

Chris Littlefield, who is principal's president of retirement and Income Solutions.

Chris, thanks so much for taking the time.

Thank you.