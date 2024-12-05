American Eagle, Applied Materials, HPE: Top analyst calls

JPMorgan analysts downgrade American Eagle (AEO) to Neutral from Overweight and cut its price target to $23 from $27 after the retailer lowered its revenue outlook, citing weak holiday sales expectations.

Applied Materials (AMAT) stock is declining after getting a downgrade to Underweight from Equal Weight from Morgan Stanley due to its outlook for the first half of 2025.

Morgan Stanley analysts upgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target boost to $28 from $23 on enterprise opportunity.

Brad Smith and Madison Mills take a closer look at the analyst calls on Morning Brief.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.