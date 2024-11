Amentum Holdings (AMTM) shares are seeing gains of over 10% after Raymond James analysts initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a price target of $30 per share. Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine the fresh analyst note on Market Domination.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.