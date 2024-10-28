AMD & Intel earnings: What to watch

Chip stocks are in focus, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) set to report this week.

Susquehanna International Group senior equity analyst of semiconductors Christopher Rolland says that for AMD, it's all about the MI300 series processors. "People think that MI300 could double the size of the company overall. And so this is a very important kind of linchpin in that report."

When it comes to Intel, Rolland is blunt. "Expectations, I think, are low coming into this report. There's not much to love. I think the PC market is kind of ho-hum right now. The server market is good for AMD, but I think Intel is experiencing some share losses. And then in the PC market overall, they do have a good new product in Lunar Lake, but it actually runs on TSM silicon, which is a problem for them as they're increasingly trying to move over to their own. So maybe even gross margin could be a headwind," he tells Yahoo Finance.

It's a big week for chip makers on semiconductor shares rising today after reporting earnings for the third quarter, A MD and Intel also reporting third quarter earnings later this week.

Joining us to talk more about the chip sector is Christopher Rollin, senior equity analyst of semiconductors at Susquehanna and Chris.

I wanna start with what we saw from on semiconductor earlier this morning.

Any sort of read through from what you hear from them about what we might hear from other semis as we kind of continue through earning season here.

Yeah, we were bracing for a very challenging earning season, particularly around auto and industrial and on semi.

Put some of our fears.

Uh aside, they are doing particularly well in China into the EV market that's doing well in China right now and on is gaining share in a technology called silicon carbide going into those electric vehicles.

Chris, I wanna switch gears.

I wanna talk about another name you covered that.

I know you like a MD those earnings also on on deck.

Um top of mind uh for a MD investors, Chris in this report, you know, is it client, is it server or or?

Really?

No, it's, it's a I is a, I just top of mind still.

Yeah, it's a I, Josh.

Uh everyone wants to know M I 300.

How is, how our order is going to progress for the rest of the year and looking into next year?

What does that book look like?

Is it filling out?

What kind of year on year growth should we expect?

I don't know if Lisa is going to give that number.

I think she's gonna shy away from giving that number, but people think that M I 300 could double the size of the company overall.

Uh And so this is a very important kind of linchpin uh in that report and, and Chris moving to another name you cover also in the chip sector, of course, Intel, right?

Intel has been stocks, been beaten up pretty good this year down over 50%.

Now year to date fell pretty heavily on earnings last quarter.

What are the expectations coming into this quarter?

And is most of the bad news in the Intel turnaround story perhaps, maybe already out there?

Yeah.

Well, I would say sentiment is low.

Uh results have been low expectations I think are low coming into this report.

Um There's not much to love.

I think the PC market is kind of ho hum right now, the server market is good for a MD, but I think Intel is experiencing some share losses.

Uh and then in the PC market.

Overall, they do have a good new product in Lunar Lake, but it actually runs on TSM Silicon, which is a problem for them as they're increasingly trying to move over to their own.

Uh So maybe even gross margin could be a headwind for Intel on this next report.

These are all the things that investors are thinking about.

What about these reports?

We saw Chris Qualcomm kicking the tires on Intel.

I mean, let you cover both names, you know, you know, them both so well, I mean, does that, would that make sense to you?

Strategically?

It would uh although I would say Qualcomm probably has very little to no interest in the manufacturing operations of Intel.

The Foundry Strategy Intel would probably find a way to cleave off uh that part of their business and just sell the design business to Qualcomm.

But truthfully, I, you know, I really don't see how this is gonna happen from a regulatory approval.

Um You know, iii I would put the odds very low of, of such a deal.

Chris, we've been talking for a couple of minutes about chips and I haven't mentioned it yet.

We gotta talk about NVIDIA at some point, right?

I know they're not reporting this week, but I am curious through a week of both chip maker reports and the hyper scaler reports, maybe separating those two out.

What can you glean about what we'll hear from NVIDIA in a couple of weeks from a the chipmaker reports.

But b also what those hyper scalar tell us about what they're spending.

Yeah, so, so far in terms of our supply chain checks, they're all coming back positive.

We do think there is a uh some degree of upside, not as large as we've seen in quarters past part of the problem here is Blackwell delays.

Uh Jensen has now kind of confirmed and held our hands and told us that this is coming indeed.

Um But at the same time, we do believe that this ramp is taking slower than expected.

Uh Additionally, systems are really going to be coming next year and that's where the volume of revenue is going to be for Blackwell.

Um So we're really worried about that transition period, not overly worried.

Uh but we've had a habit of beating analyst expectations by call it 2 billion a order and we think that in the next guide, that might be the narrowest we've seen yet.

Uh just because of these system delays into next year, you talk to analyst Chris about an NVIDIA and, and it's interesting, not, not near to in term, but you'll ask them, who, who do you think poses the the competitive threat to Jensen long term potential competitive threat?

They'll often say it's, you know, they think it's a MD and they'll say it's the hyper scale or the cloud giants, Jensen's own customers.

You agree with that.

Yeah, and I really think it is the hyper scalars themselves.

We're seeing, you know, we've seen Google TPU Ramp for many years now.

But if you look at stocks like Marvel, for example, they're adding what seems like a new data center customer every single quarter with one of these initiatives.

And we know that meta has a part coming.

Amazon has two.

Microsoft has one in A I byte has another in A I.

Uh So, um so, so we're, we're just seeing these A I competitors stack up one after the other on the hyper scalar side a race, we will certainly continue to follow Chris.

Appreciate you joining us today.

You got a case.