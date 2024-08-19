AMD buying ZT Systems for $4.9B

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced its plans to buy server builder ZT Systems in a deal valued at $4.9 billion. This move is aimed at expanding AMD's AI footprint amid growing competition.

Morning Brief co-hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Let's get to some trending tickers that we're watching here this morning.

A MD planning on acquiring server maker ZT Systems for $4.9 billion.

An attempt by the chip company to broaden its artificial intelligence infrastructure and compete with, of course, NVIDIA here, taking a look at shares pre market holding on to fractional gains.

As of right now, a few things to point out for shareholders out there.

Don't really look for this transaction to be a creative on, UH, non that basis until the end of 2025.

That one thing that the company is pointing out and then, additionally, you'll remember that this is the latest in a series of investments that a MD has made to try and really strengthen and bolster their A I play, as the company noted in the last 12 months, in addition to increasing their organic research and development activities, they've invested more than a billion dollars to expand the A MD A I ecosystem, as they call it and strengthen their A I software capabilities.

Yeah, I think the big reason here for this play is because of a I and what exactly this is going to do for GP U sales and Lisa Sue the CEO of a MD Just putting it.

Very, uh I guess transparent here within the statement saying that it is going to enable the company to test and roll out a I GP US at scale that larger cloud giants like Microsoft require here it says it's also gonna help them just overall sell more of those GPO GP U.

So obviously a bullish sign here for their business.

Another interesting part in all of this is that MD actually plans to break off its server manufacturing business and sell it once this deal closes, as it has no plans here to compete with companies like Super Micro Computer.

Story continues

That was all, according to Sue within this statement within this release.

So again, an interesting move here, potentially from a MD down the line after this deal closes.

So again, we are looking at some gains here in the pre market up just about 3/10 of a percent