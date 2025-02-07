Amazon is on track to have 'a really good year': Analyst

TD Cowen Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst John Blackledge joins Catalysts to analyze Amazon's (AMZN) fourth quarter earnings results and share his market outlook.

Blackledge highlights that Amazon's commitment to a $100 billion investment to AI exceeded his initial expectations. He credits CEO Andy Jassy, suggesting that the e-commerce giant's revenue growth could have been even stronger without capacity constraints.

Discussing the stock's performance, Blackledge observes that Amazon has had "a good start to the year." While acknowledging that the first-quarter revenue guidance was "a little bit light," he emphasizes that the company had "a pretty solid quarter," confidently predicting, "It should still be a really good year for Amazon shares."

In fact, Amazon was Blackledge's top pick for the year heading into 2025.

This post was written by Angel Smith